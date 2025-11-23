FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)

FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Roger Kimber, MD's avatar
Roger Kimber, MD
1h

This is equivalent to reading that the NIH had cut funding for research on prefrontal lobotomies, though I don’t think that the NIH, which didn’t do grants before 1945, ever funded prefrontal lobotomy research: they weren’t that stupid Or perverse — though Kinsey was around then, so I may have to take that back—back then.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Norm Patriot's avatar
Norm Patriot
18m

Glad Trump cut off the Demonic activity.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Peter McCullough MD MPH
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture