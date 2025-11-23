By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

Among many favorable moves by the Trump administration has been the new stance towards transgender medicine which has been shown to be harmful to children resulting in sterilization, disfigurement, increased psychiatric problems, and worsened mortality.

A new paper from Harvard by Miller et al, however, laments the loss of research funding to institutions doing transgender research.

Miller AS, Liu M, Graham R, Berlin NL, Carruthers KH, Keuroghlian AS. Termination of Gender-Affirming Care Grants at the National Institutes of Health. JAMA Pediatr. 2025 Nov 17:e254653. doi: 10.1001/jamapediatrics.2025.4653. Epub ahead of print. PMID: 41247747; PMCID: PMC12624477.

This cross-sectional study investigates the scope, timing, and financial impact of the termination of National Institutes of Health (NIH) grants related to gender-affirming care (GAC) in early 2025. In January 2025, the Trump administration announced major NIH grant cuts, specifically targeting research involving transgender populations. The study utilized the Grant Witness and NIH RePORTER databases to identify terminated and active grants focused on GAC outcomes, access, or provision.

Of 64 identified NIH grants related to GAC, 41 (64.1%) were terminated within a three-week period in March 2025. Nearly half of the combined funding for these grants remained unspent at the time of cancellation, resulting in a loss of almost $22 million in research dollars. The terminated grants were dealing with harms of transgender medicine, including the proclivity of GAC to worsen physical health conditions (such as breast cancer, HIV, and cardiovascular outcomes), mental health, puberty and development, pain and wound healing, vocal distortion, provision, and access to care for future complications. The authors show no insight into why research funding was cut. Nor do they understand most of the projects were dealing with harms of their work. Instead they articulate aims of securing independent funding and continuing this diabolical course of human research.

From my perspective is the best way to stop the harms from transgender medicine is to stop funding altogether. This will be the the most expedient course to discourage this heinous line of new clinical medicine and surgery and bring organizations like Harvard back to some semblance of reality. As Trump says: “let’s see what happens.”

