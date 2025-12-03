By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

Many of my patients worry about premature hair loss or balding. Roughly 85% of men and about one-third (30–40%) of women experience some form of hair loss or balding during their lifetime. I have found the key step is to get ahead of the problem as soon as excessive hair is seen in the drain after showering, combing, or brushing. The ideal approach uses multiple mechanisms of action and does not rely on a single drug or ingredient. Alter AI assisted with this review.

The ROOTS Hair Loss Support System by The Wellness Company utilizes Hydrogel Lotion and Roots Oral Capsules—presenting a two‑phase strategy against hair thinning: (1) external follicular stimulation, and (2) internal biochemical restoration. Each product targets a distinct layer of the hair growth process—microvascular, mitochondrial, hormonal, and stress‑related pathways.

🧴 ROOTS Hydrogel Lotion — Topical Mechanistic Rationale

The ROOTS Hydrogel is marketed as the first peptide‑based scalp treatment combining minoxidil, methylene blue, and seven bioactive peptides, assisted by collagen fragments and AQAsome™ sponge spicule nanocarriers. These components act synergistically to revitalize hair follicles at the mitochondrial and vascular level.

1. Minoxidil (vasodilator and potassium channel opener):

Widely documented to enhance hair regrowth, minoxidil induces follicular enlargement by improving blood flow and oxygenation around the dermal papilla. It works through the activation of ATP‑sensitive potassium channels and stimulation of VEGF expression, encouraging angiogenesis around hair follicles.

2. Methylene Blue (mitochondrial redox modulator):

Methylene Blue has recently been studied as a mitochondrial electron carrier, increasing ATP production and reducing oxidative damage within dermal papilla cells—critical in aging and stress‑related alopecia. It scavenges nitric oxide derivatives and supports healthy mitochondrial membrane potential, counteracting senescence of follicular stem cells.

3. Seven Hair Growth Peptides:

Peptides mimic growth factors like IGF‑1, bFGF, and VEGF, which prolong the anagen phase (active growth) and stimulate extracellular matrix remodeling. The peptides encourage collagen and keratin synthesis necessary for anchoring strong hair shafts. The ROOTS Hydrogel by The Wellness Company (TWC) is in line with Biohackers World 2025 and DailyMed Minoxidil companion formulations, ie the “seven hair growth peptides” in ROOTS are highly consistent with the most studied and synergistic group of biomimetic and copper-binding peptides used in follicular regeneration.

The following seven peptides characterize the ROOTS Hydrogel peptide matrix:

GHK‑Cu (Copper Tripeptide‑1)

Stimulates angiogenesis, collagen synthesis, and follicular stem-cell activation. Copper peptides are known to extend the anagen (growth) phase and reduce inflammatory microdamage around follicles. KGF-7 – a growth factor protein/peptide (keratinocyte growth factor–type peptide). KGF‑7 operates as the bridge between the dermal papilla’s command center and the epidermal machinery that fabricates hair. By preserving cell survival, driving growth-factor signaling, and improving vascular and structural support, it ensures that follicles regenerate robustly and remain in the growth‑committed state far longer—without the hormonal disruption that finasteride or minoxidil introduce. Myristoyl Hexapeptide-16 – a hexapeptide (6 amino acids) with a fatty acid tail. Myristoyl Hexapeptide‑16 promotes hair growth by re‑activating growth signaling (MAPK + β‑catenin), stimulating keratinocyte proliferation and collagen synthesis, extending anagen, and protecting follicles from oxidative apoptosis — all thanks to its lipid‑anchored peptide design that penetrates and communicates at the cellular level. Zinc Thymulin – zinc complexed with thymulin, which is a peptide hormone. Zinc Thymulin promotes hair growth by combining thymic‑peptide immunomodulation with zinc‑driven enzymatic and antioxidant protection.

It reactivates dermal‑papilla growth signaling (FGF‑7, IGF‑1, VEGF), extends the anagen phase, suppresses inflammatory cytokines, and resets redox stability, leading to sustained follicle vitality and thicker regrown hair — all without endocrine disruption. Keratin Peptide / Myristoyl Pentapeptide‑17

Promotes keratin gene expression and strengthens existing strands while reducing breakage. Initially discovered in eyelash growth serums before being adapted for scalp use. Palmitoyl Tripeptide-38 – a tripeptide (3 amino acids) with a fatty acid tail. Palmitoyl Tripeptide‑38 promotes hair growth by rebuilding the follicle’s extracellular framework and re‑activating the dermal‑papilla communication network. It stimulates FGF‑7, IGF‑1 and VEGF, enhances collagen and laminin synthesis, reinforces follicle anchorage, suppresses inflammation‑driven catagen entry, and lengthens the anagen phase — all through controlled wound‑healing and cell‑communication mimicry, without hormonal interference. Hydrolyzed Phylum Porifera—hydrolyzed marine/sponge material; “hydrolyzed” protein sources are typically mixtures rich in small peptides and amino acids. Hydrolyzed Phylum Porifera promotes hair growth by combining a natural microneedling‑like stimulus with marine collagen peptides and trace minerals that rebuild extracellular matrices, boost angiogenesis, energize dermal‑papilla cells, and protect against oxidative and inflammatory follicular damage.

The end result is stronger anchorage, faster anagen re‑entry, and thicker, more resilient hair growth — achieved through a 100 % non‑hormonal, marine‑biogenic mechanism.

🔬 Contextual Summary

Together, these peptides act synergistically alongside minoxidil and methylene blue in the ROOTS Hydrogel to:

Reactivate resting follicles (GHK‑Cu, KGF-7)

Strengthen follicular structure (Biotinoyl Tripeptide‑1, Keratin Peptide)

Rebuild extracellular matrix (Myristoyl Hexapeptide-16)

Support angiogenesis and mitochondrial respiration (GHK‑Cu + Methylene Blue)

Protect from oxidative and inflammatory damage (Decapeptide / Octapeptide complexes)

This multi‑pathway peptide ensemble enables ROOTS to target both vascular and bioenergetic dimensions of hair loss, setting it apart from conventional single‑agent minoxidil products.

Collagen Peptides:

These enhance tensile strength of follicles through replenishing extracellular scaffolding. Collagen’s amino acids, particularly proline and hydroxyproline, promote scalp elasticity and circulation.

AQAsome™ Spicule Delivery System:

The product utilizes microporous sponge spicules to create microchannels in the epidermis—non‑invasive “nano‑needling” that enhances dermal absorption by up to 30×. This bio‑physical stimulation also triggers micro‑inflammation, which can recruit growth factors locally.

Synergistic Effect:

Minoxidil’s vasodilation, Methylene Blue’s mitochondrial effects, and peptides’ growth stimulation converge to restore cellular respiration and follicular microperfusion while counteracting oxidative and inflammatory stress—the ultimate causes of follicle miniaturization.

💊 ROOTS Oral Capsules — Systemic Support Mechanisms

The ROOTS Capsules complement the topical therapy by addressing endocrine, nutritional, and stress‑mediated triggers of hair loss.

1. Vi‑spo™ Saw Palmetto (Serenoa repens extract):

Saw Palmetto blocks 5‑alpha‑reductase, the enzyme converting testosterone into dihydrotestosterone (DHT), which is primarily responsible for androgenetic follicular shrinkage. Clinical trials show that standardized liposterols can reduce shedding by limiting DHT activity at the scalp without the hormonal side effects seen in finasteride.

2. Ashwagandha (Withania somnifera):

An adaptogenic compound clinically proven to lower cortisol and improve thyroid homeostasis. Because elevated cortisol amplifies telogen effluvium, stress modulation preserves the anagen phase. Ashwagandha also improves sleep and antioxidant status—both fundamental to scalp vitality.

3. Indian Frankincense (Boswellia serrata):

Rich in boswellic acids, this anti‑inflammatory botanical inhibits 5‑lipoxygenase (5‑LOX) pathways, reducing leukotriene‑mediated scalp inflammation and fibrosis that compromise follicular blood flow.

4. Hyaluronic Acid and Collagen Nutrients:

These hydrate the extracellular matrix and enhance nutrient transport to root bulbs. Hyaluronic acid binds large water volumes, increasing elasticity and dermal barrier function essential for follicular stability.

5. Stress–Hormone–Mitochondria Integration:

This capsule formulation counteracts systemic inflammation, oxidative stress, and hormonal imbalance that foster hair regression. In concert with mitochondrial‑repair components of the Hydrogel, it represents a full “inside‑out” redox and microcirculatory restoration system.

🧬 Integrative Mechanism

ROOTS products target hair loss as a bioenergetic and multicellular imbalance, not just a cosmetic concern. The Hydrogel revives local follicular metabolism and angiogenesis; the Capsules rebuild systemic environments—hormonal, nutritional, and redox. Together they form a closed feedback loop of:

Enhanced oxygen and nutrient delivery

Reduced inflammation and cortisol load

Balanced DHT and prostaglandin activity

Reinvigorated mitochondrial ATP generation

This integration illustrates a modern evolution of trichology: from treating symptoms to re‑engineering cellular physiology and redox signaling.

Summary

The ROOTS duo employs vascular activation, peptide‑centric regeneration, mitochondrial redox enhancement, hormonal modulation, and stress reduction. This multidimensional scientific model advances beyond conventional approaches by restoring balance to the follicular microenvironment and systemic physiology, providing a genuinely integrative path to stronger, fuller hair. If you are noticing changes in your hair, now is the time to take action with ROOTS. It is my clinical experience that both capsules and hydrogel must be used for at least a year and that patience is required for meaningful hair recovery.

Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

Chief Scientific Officer, The Wellness Company

www.twc.health

