The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation has funded the development of biocompatible near-infrared quantum dots delivered to the skin by microneedle patches that record vaccination status. Quantum dots are nanocrystals made of semiconducting materials that have unique optical and electronic properties.

The authors of the Gates-funded study note that the “markings” should persist for at least 5 years:

We present data characterizing signal expression over 9 months in animals and in vitro accelerated solar light photobleaching studies which suggest that detectable markings would persist to the target time point of five years.

The quantum dots (S10C5H QDs encapsulated in poly(methyl methacrylate) microspheres) can be detected with adapted smartphones for use in real-world settings:

These quantum dots are intended to be delivered alongside a ‘vaccine’ contained within the microneedle patches:

Codelivery with inactivated poliovirus vaccine produced neutralizing antibody titers above the threshold considered protective. These findings suggest that intradermal QDs can be used to reliably encode information and can be delivered with a vaccine.

As the quantum dot verification technology advances, so is the development of microneedle patch ‘vaccines’. The Gates Foundation has also funded a measles and rubella vaccine microneedle patch, which was already tested in human infants. BARDA has funded the creation of a microneedle vaccine printer for thermostable COVID-19 mRNA vaccines.

Kim et al, funded by the NIH, has been advancing COVID-19 microneedle patches that deliver the S1 subunit of the SARS-CoV-2 Spike protein. These patches can result in increased vaccine-uptake because they can be self-administered without a trained healthcare provider and have a long shelf-life.

If quantum dot verification passports were to be deployed in a future pandemic, basic freedoms and bodily autonomy may be completely lost among populations. Since this is a goal of the Biopharmaceutical Complex, we should expect them to push for the global roll-out of this invasive platform.

Quantum dot implants would be used as biological vaccine passports, where their detection in human skin would be required to enter grocery stores, restaurants, gyms, and to travel. Attempting to bypass this system without getting vaccinated would be nearly impossible.

Unlike an identifier on a card or smartphone, the quantum dots are physically placed in the body, symbolizing deep allegiance and submission to the false religion of Vaccine Ideology.

One thing the Biopharmaceutical Complex and Great Reset Cabal does well is telegraphing their future plans to the public. Here’s a short segment from the McCullough Foundation production Bird Flu: Separating Fact from Fiction and True Danger from Fear-mongering showing Bill Gates, Peter Hotez, and Robert Redfield make conclusive statements about imminent pandemics, including H5N1 Bird Flu. The information supporting these conclusive statements should be publicly shared or urgently obtained, including any details about the possible intentional release of laboratory-modified pathogens.

