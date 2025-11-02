FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)

FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)

denise ward
2h

We have been so conditioned to think the place would fall to pieces if it weren't for government but actually the opposite would occur. We would be able to fix and build even better communities, we'd be able to work together and build great things. But government sticks its nose into our affairs and also provokes people by making conditions untenable and getting on our backs over the most inane thing (like not having registration on your car, or storing water on your property, etc). We don't need government. We are grown ups, we don't need to be "governed".

5 replies
Jo
2h

Some of us here in the UK believe there will be a deliberate escalation of violence to bring in a public emergency and/or use this as an excuse to hasten in the Digital ID, which will need to be used to get on a train (and for everything else). Our 3 million-strong petition against Digital ID (which was never in Labour's manifesto) was completely ignored by Govt, who are required to have a debate if there are 100,000 signatories. Response: we are going ahead with it anyway.

I don't know the reasons for this violent act, but agree with JL that we will go to war - the EU is pushing for it to, except for Hungary and Slovakia, who want to maintain their sovereignty.

This is a very depressing place to live in now and no sign that it's not going to get worse.

5 replies
66 more comments...

