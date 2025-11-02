Yesterday in Britain, 10 people were hospitalized, nine with life-threatening injuries, following a mass stabbing attack on a London-bound train Saturday evening. The attack was carried out by a black British national and a British national of Caribbean descent, aged 32 and 25.

The news reminded me of an incident in the summer of 2018 when I was staying at a friend’s place in the swanky Chelsea neighborhood of London. One evening, as we were walking home from dinner on Hollywood Road, we were hindered by the police from walking to her apartment because the street around it had been cordoned off.

An officer explained that man had been fatally stabbed. This information triggered my friend’s memory of seeing a black boy the day before, apparently running for his life down her street from some other black boys. Judging by the look on his face, he was terrified.

“Was the victim a black boy?” she asked, which prompted the officer to stand at attention, look straight ahead, avoid eye contact, and say, “I don’t know anything about that.”

“Excuse me sir,” I interjected. “If the victim does happen to be a black boy, my friend may have a valuable clue for you,” I said.

“Yes,” my friend said, “Yesterday I saw a boy running in terror from some other black boys. I think he lives at a council flat a few blocks from here.”

“I don’t know anything about that,” the officer repeated.

That was when it dawned on my that the British government—which is apparently run by the stupidest people on planet earth—would rather virtue signal about race than try to suppress the country’s stabbing epidemic.

In the year ending March 2025, 53,000 knife or sharp instrument offenses were recorded in England and Wales (population 61 million) which represents an 81% increase over the last decade.

Still from video surveillance footage of a 2019 knife attack in London

Compare that to 84,000 gunshot incidents in the United States (population 340 million) in 2023. While gunshots have a much higher case fatality rate than stabbing, knives can still inflict horrible injuries with lifelong sequelae. The spectacle of man coming after you with a knife is also one of the most terrifying experiences imaginable.

The fantastically moronic British government is going out of its way to claim that the mass stabbing incident on the London-bound train is not an act of terror. Few things strike me as more terrifying than two young men rampaging with knives on a train. As one witness statement was reported in Telegraph:

The train attacker looked “dead behind the eyes” and “possessed,” an eyewitness has said. The man in his twenties, who wished to remain anonymous, was travelling back from the Nottingham Forest football match. He was listening to music with noise cancelling headphones when other passengers began running through the train. He told the Daily Express: “At first I thought it was Halloween, is this some sort of joke? Is it a prank? And that’s when I realised how panicked they looked, and then I saw someone who was covered in blood. “I thought, f--- me, what’s going on here? I quickly realised I needed to get out of there… just joined them moving through the train. “Someone was [at] first worried there was a gun, someone said ‘oh there’s a guy we think he’s got a gun’, but that wasn’t the case. “We weren’t able to move super rapidly because there were quite a few of us and there was at least one person in our group of people moving through the train who had been stabbed. “We looked back and I could see this tall Black male, early 30s… he looked dead behind the eyes, and he was moving towards us, chasing us with what looked like a kitchen knife. It was bloodied and he was moving through the carriages.” “He wasn’t running towards us, but he was walking with intent, it was quite a spooky walk. He almost looked possessed. “The most horrifying thing at the time was that we were obviously on a moving vehicle, and we didn’t know how long we were going to be stuck on there. “The scarier bit was that we were walking through the train away from this guy, but we didn’t know how many carriages we could keep going through before we reached the back end of the train.”

I propose that the true terrorists are not the lunatic and probably drug-addled young men who perpetrated the attack, but the British government for doing such an abominable job of managing the nation’s affairs. Since 2021, the British government has allowed far more immigrants to enter the small island nation than its economy can possibly absorb. Note that this coincided with the government’s draconian COVID-19 lockdowns.

In the period June to August 2025, there were 655,000 unemployed young people (aged 16–24) in Britain, with an unemployment rate of 14.5%. This represents a staggering number of young men who have nothing to do but get into trouble.

As the UK circles the drain of squalor, knife violence, and other intractable problems at home, watch for its government to escalate war with Russia. As James Madison observed during the Constitutional debates, drumming up a war abroad has long been the favorite tactic of governments that are losing control at home.

