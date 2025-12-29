FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)

Richard Cabot
3hEdited

"BlackRock swoops in like a vulture, acquires the apartments at a deep discount, and uses its influence to overturn Bill 9."

Likely the plan from the beginning. If potential motivations behind any government action are stupidity or corruption, the correct answer is always corruption.

2 replies
DawnieR
3h

Still pushing the FALSE NARRATIVE.......the LIE, that Lahaina was INCINERATED.....to DUST, by 'incompetence'?????

MIND-BLOWING!

Anyone with a functioning brain can clearly SEE that Lahaina was INCINERATED.....TO DUST.....via a DEW!

8 replies
35 more comments...

