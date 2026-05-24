By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

May is widely considered a sweet and joyful month. Named after the Greek goddess of growth and fertility, Maia, it is culturally celebrated as a time of blooming flowers, warmer weather, and new beginnings. Do you like a little bit of sweetness in coffee, tea, or on oatmeal? Or you do you have a major “sweet tooth?” Then consider Nectar from Pique Life for a new beggining to your sweet habit.

🍯 Nectar by Pique Life: A Clean Sweetener Worth Your Attention

🌿 What It Actually Is

Nectar is a three-ingredient blend — organic date powder, organic lucuma powder, and organic coconut sugar. No lab chemicals, no chlorine-modified sucrose, no aspartame derivatives engineered to be 20,000 times sweeter than sugar. Just dried fruit and coconut palm sugar ground into a golden powder.

This matters because the artificial sweetener landscape is a metabolic minefield. Sucralose starts as sugar before they swap three hydrogen-oxygen groups for chlorine atoms to make it indigestible. Aspartame is aspartic acid, phenylalanine, and a methyl ester — a chemical compound your body was never designed to process. Saccharin is oxidized o-toluene sulfonamide. These are industrial chemicals, not food.

Nectar sidesteps all of that. You’re getting trace minerals from the date and lucuma, a lower glycemic impact than refined white sugar, and a flavor profile that’s nuanced rather than clobbering — floral, caramel-adjacent, delicate. It won’t bully your coffee or tea into submission the way a packet of Splenda does.

🔄 How to Retrain Your Sweet Tooth

Most people don’t realize their palate is thoroughly corrupted by the food industry. Processed foods have jacked sweetness expectations to absurd levels — when you’re accustomed to 39 grams of sugar in a can of soda, real food tastes bland by comparison. That’s by design, and it’s reversible.

Here’s how to pivot:

Cold-turkey the fake stuff first. Ditch the pink, blue, and yellow packets immediately. Artificial sweeteners confuse your insulin response and keep cravings alive by maintaining that hyper-sweet baseline. Your brain needs to forget what 600x-sweeter-than-sugar tastes like. Switch to whole-food sweeteners like Nectar for a transitional period. The coconut sugar and dates give you enough sweetness to avoid feeling deprived while your palate recalibrates. Lucuma adds a malt-like depth that makes drinks feel more satisfying with less. Taper down over 2–3 weeks. Use slightly less each day. You’ll be shocked how quickly your sensitivity resets. Suddenly, a plain bowl of berries tastes decadent. Black coffee reveals notes you never noticed. Replace the ritual, not just the substance. Part of the sweetener habit is behavioral — the stirring, the anticipation. Nectar keeps that ceremony intact while you detox from the industrial-grade stuff.

💡 The Bottom Line

Nectar isn’t a magic bullet, but it’s a genuinely clean bridge product for anyone trying to escape the chemical sweetener trap. Three ingredients, all food, no lab manipulations. For the price of a few weeks of intentional tapering, you reclaim a palate the food industry spent years hijacking. That’s a trade worth making.

Thanks for reading FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

Please subscribe to FOCAL POINTS as a paying ($5 monthly) or founder member so we can continue to bring you the truth. AlterAI may be used to assist in searches, synthesis, and review.

Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

President, McCullough Foundation

FOCAL POINTS has partnered with Pique to promote your optimal health. To learn more about Pique products and get 20% off and free gifts, https://www.piquelife.com/DRPETER today!