Dr. Peter Hotez—the Disheveled Apostle of the Vaccine Cult—has responded to the publication of the McCullough Foundation’s “Determinants of Autism” report with ad hominem, virtue-signaling humbug instead of addressing the paper’s contents.

The “Determinants of Autism” paper has been downloaded 24,000 times since we published it yesterday afternoon, and Nicholas Hulscher’s announcement on X has been viewed 4.5 million times. Including reposts and quotes, the announcement has been 11 viewed million times in aggregate.

Here is Hotez’s feeble response.

This shows that the public has lost faith in the self-appointed Defenders of the Vaccine Faith—purveyors of an ossified orthodoxy that cannot bear the light of scrutiny.

Recently Sanjay Gupta and Paul Offit have been busy trying to memory hole their imbecilic claims at the beginning of the pandemic that vaccine immunity was superior to natural immunity. Both vaccine propagandists have recently given interviews in which they proclaim that the government’s dismissal of natural immunity “was unfair.”

Neither of these guys spoke up at the time, when millions of people who’d already experienced PCR-confirmed COVID-19 illness were bullied into receiving the vaccines. These propagandists chose not to use their prominent positions to persuade authorities in the U.S. and Australia to allow Novak Djokovic—who’d recovered from COVID-19—to compete in tournaments instead of banning him from play because he refused to get the vaccine.

In other entertaining news, the mainstream media in India is apoplectic after the Indian billionaire, Sridhar Vembu, reposted Nicolas Hulscher’s X post about the report.

Virtually every major newspaper in India expressed outrage that Vembu mentioned our study. Most of these reports repeat the same tired old lies about Andrew Wakefield, one of our paper’s authors.

As I told a journalist this morning, Dr. Wakefield has always been an invaluable source of information and insight about autism. Because of his insight, and because he is a skilled writer and communicator, he became the target of a vicious smear campaign to destroy him. Obviously he took all of this flak because he was over the target, so it was only natural that we invited him to join our team.

