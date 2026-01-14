FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)

FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Alamo Dude's avatar
Alamo Dude
2m

Whoopi just woke up today and declared Trump’s MAHA war on obesity is “what we can do to make America Healthy again”, 😂😂😂

Like the View was sleep walking the past year until Fried Okra declared her biology victimhood today on her show. As though Dr. Atkins never existed. And Trump never lowered the costs of Oprah’s fat drug synthetic gila monster venom months ago. And the USDA food pyramid by DemoCrat lawyers and VP Mondale along with Big Food corn syrup and highly processed foods with seed oils and GMO soy designed to explode insects were not causing any of this. It’s all due to biology victimhood by golly. 🙃🙃🙃🌈

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Peter McCullough MD MPH · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture