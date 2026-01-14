Because I believe that public health policy—and the scientific, ideological, spiritual, and political dimensions of it—are related to all public policy, I am inclined to write about all manner of public policy issues and events.

However, as I have noticed from reader comments, this often gets me into trouble! I seem to have a gift for making both sides of the partisan divide angry at me in equal measure.

It reminds me of the 19th century Austrian statesman, Eduard, Count von Taaffe, who once remarked:

Practical politics [governing a complex body politic] is the art of keeping all interested parties in an equal state of dissatisfaction.

In pursuing my education, I have often aspired to attain F. Scott Fitzgerald’s definition of intelligence:

The test of a first-rate intelligence is the ability to hold two opposed ideas in the mind at the same time, and still retain the ability to function.

Many readers have told me that they only wish to receive health-related content.

I have good news for them!

The McCullough Foundation has an updated website and newsletter that focus exclusively on health-related content. Please click on the icon below to check it out, subscribe to the newsletter, and share it with your friends.

