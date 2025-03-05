By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

At best, measles is a very uncomfortable illness. At worst, it can be lethal without adequate nutrition and supportive medical care. Humans are the only known vectors. Most commonly, the infection causes high fever, cough, conjunctivitis (red, runny eyes), runny nose and a rash that begins on the face and eventually covers the entire body. The illness lasts about a week if there are no complications. With measles in the news with another US outbreak, I wondered what will become of the children and adults with natural measles in West Texas.