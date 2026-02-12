FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)

FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mindy's avatar
Mindy
12m

That outbreak pattern looks highly suspicious. What are the odds that happened organically versus the odds someone purposely released the virus in these states for political/profit purposes?

Reply
Share
Rebecca Lee (maybeitsmercury)'s avatar
Rebecca Lee (maybeitsmercury)
4m

The public is tending towards taking their chances with the disease over taking their chances with the vaccine. Doctors need to learn how to treat infectious diseases again.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Peter McCullough MD MPH · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture