CHD Defender just released a video interview with Drs. Pierre Kory and Ben Edwards, who obtained access the medical records of the 6-year-old girl who, while recovering from measles, fell ill with pneumonia.

According to Dr. Kory, the hospital correctly diagnosed her with a secondary bacterial infection of her lungs and administered a broad spectrum antibiotic. However, the hospital failed to administer a macrolide antibiotic that is indicated for treating mycoplasma infections. Even after the patient tested positive for mycoplasma, the hospital delayed administering a macrolide antibiotic for ten hours. One wonders why there was such a delay.

Reviewing the literature on the Spanish Flu of 1918, I see that the severe pneumonia recorded by army doctors Camp Funston at Fort Riley, Kansas—the outbreak’s epicenter—was caused by an extremely virulent secondary Staphylococcal infection. As one Army doctor described the disease progression:

These men start with what appears to be an ordinary attack of LaGrippe or Influenza, and when brought to the Hosp. they very rapidly develop the most vicious type of Pneumonia that has ever been seen … and a few hours later you can begin to see the Cyanosis extending from their ears and spreading all over the face, until it is hard to distinguish the colored men from the white. It is only a matter of a few hours then until death comes

An especially puzzling feature of the Spanish Flu is that it struck people in their twenties much harder than people over fifty. Influenza and pneumonia death rates for 15- to 34-year-olds were more than 20 times higher in 1918 than in previous years. I wonder if soldiers crowded into unhygienic training camps were simultaneously exposed to high loads of staphylococcus bacteria. As this was before the discovery of penicillin, there was no way to treat this illness.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Professor Didier Raoult in Marseille successfully treated hundreds of patients with a combination of hydroxychloroquine and azithromycin. All doctors—an especially all ER doctors—should be keenly aware of the danger of secondary bacterial infections on the heels of a viral infection such as COVID-19 or measles and be prepared to act quickly with the appropriate antibiotic.

Click on image below to see the interview with Drs. Kory and Edwards.

