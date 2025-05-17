By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

Many were captivated by a clip of Robert F. Kennedy, Jr, sprinkling some methylene blue into his water on an airplane. Methylene blue is FDA-approved for treating a blood disorder called methemoglobinemia that results from carbon monoxide exposure. It can also be used off-label for vasoplegic syndrome after cardiac surgery and during critical illness. Many bio-hackers have been attracted to methylene blue for purported anti-aging effects.

A review by Emadi et al of 34 studies, in general, found favorable effects with topical (with photodynamic therapy), oral, and intravenous methylene blue.