Methylene Blue for the Prevention and Treatment of COVID-19
Review of 34 Studies Shows Favorable Effects
By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH
Many were captivated by a clip of Robert F. Kennedy, Jr, sprinkling some methylene blue into his water on an airplane. Methylene blue is FDA-approved for treating a blood disorder called methemoglobinemia that results from carbon monoxide exposure. It can also be used off-label for vasoplegic syndrome after cardiac surgery and during critical illness. Many bio-hackers have been attracted to methylene blue for purported anti-aging effects.
A review by Emadi et al of 34 studies, in general, found favorable effects with topical (with photodynamic therapy), oral, and intravenous methylene blue.
