By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

I want to share an uplifting story about a discovery at my house—my new favorite evening treat!

🍓 The Perfect Evening Treat: Strawberries Dipped in Dark Chocolate and Pique Nectar

There’s a quiet decadence in simplicity. A bowl of ripe strawberries, each one dipped into melted 85% cocoa dark chocolate (Valrhona 85% Abinao discs) then finished with a drizzle of Pique Life’s Nectar sweetener—this isn’t just dessert. It’s metabolic wisdom disguised as indulgence.

The strawberries bring the heavy artillery: vitamin C at roughly 85mg per cup, a potent arsenal of anthocyanins and ellagic acid that combat oxidative stress, and fisetin—a flavonoid increasingly studied for its senolytic properties, meaning it helps clear out zombie cells that drive aging. The fiber content (~3g per cup) blunts any glucose spike, making this a blood-sugar-friendly pleasure.

Then there’s the 85% dark chocolate. At this cocoa concentration, you’re getting serious polyphenol density—flavanols that improve endothelial function, meaning better blood flow to the brain and heart. The magnesium content is nothing to sneeze at either, roughly 65mg per ounce, which is exactly what tense evening muscles are begging for. Plus, the theobromine provides a gentle, non-jittery lift that coffee can’t match.

And the Pique Life Nectar? This is where the magic gets practical. Instead of refined sugar wrecking the metabolic benefits of your carefully chosen ingredients, Nectar brings the sweetness without the insulin sledgehammer. Derived from organic date, lumuma, and coconut, it caramelizes slightly on the chocolate shell, adding that satisfying sweetness that makes the whole thing taste like a five-star restaurant dessert—minus the regret.

The result is an evening treat that tastes absolutely sinful while quietly optimizing your cellular health. The cool, juicy snap of the berry. The bitter depth of the chocolate. The clean sweetness of the Nectar tying it all together. You finish the bowl feeling satiated, not stuffed. Energized, not wired. This is what dessert should have been all along.

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Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

President, McCullough Foundation

FOCAL POINTS has partnered with Pique to promote your optimal health. To learn more about Pique products and get 20% off and free gifts, https://www.piquelife.com/DRPETER today!