FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse™)

FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse™)

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Franklin O'Kanu's avatar
Franklin O'Kanu
1h

If Americans would simply accept the truth of the political system — instead of thinking and holding onto the notion that their party was right and the other was wrong — imagine how much progress WE THE PEOPLE would’ve made by now.

The sad truth is that our democracy, republic — whatever you want to call it — is no longer that. It is: a technocratic oligarchy: https://unorthodoxy.substack.com/p/america-is-a-technocratic-oligarchy

One Americans understand that this, then we can actually hope and see a day where our actions truly are for WE THE PEOPLE.

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Phil Davis's avatar
Phil Davis
1h

Today's election can be defined as 'pick your poison '.

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