FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse™)

FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse™)

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Phil Davis's avatar
Phil Davis
15m

I ordered the book and am looking forward to reading it.

We live in an age of great transition, with all kinds of powers and organizations vying to control our minds or thinking ability.

I've always maintained that no matter how crazy the world can get, they can't take away my thoughts. Well, I'm reconsidering that idea because that's exactly what's happening.

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Ed Kilbane's avatar
Ed Kilbane
1h

Alter AI is the least biased of the free ones. I like to argue with the others like Gemini and Chat and frequently get them to do a 180 on their initial response.

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