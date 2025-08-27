FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)

FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
M. Dowrick's avatar
M. Dowrick
1h

Name and shame the Frankenstein doctors doling out hormone drugs, antipsychotic drugs and other drugs which mess with the mind to our youth. Read anything by Dr.Peter Breggin a well know psychiatrist. He is all over the drugging of trans, adhd, youth, and his conclusion of dishing out of these drugs to young people, is not a positive one

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
Keri Gustafson Mason's avatar
Keri Gustafson Mason
1h

Shocked - NOT! Same MO as most mass shooters! And our demonrats want to keep this mental illness going!!!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
68 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Peter McCullough MD MPH
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture