The New York Post just reported that shooter who killed two children and wounded several others in a Minneapolis Catholic school has been identified as one Robin Westman.

Investigator reporter and podcaster, Benny Johnson, just posted on X a copy of a 2020 filing for Robert Johnson, a biological male, to change his name to Robin Johnson to reflect his new identity as a female. As Robert was a minor at the time, his mother had to file the petition on his behalf.

What is wrong with Minneapolis? When I was growing up in Texas, my father told me the city was a miserably cold place inhabited by incredibly hard-working and honest people of Scandinavian extraction. In recent years, it has been the residence of dubious characters such as George Floyd, Tim Walz, and now Robin Johnson.

What are we to make of parents who tolerate and even endorse their young male children “identifying” as females? Of all the mind-bogglingly stupid ideas that have been spawned in this country in recent years, this must lie the furthest beyond the pale.

Adolescent and young adult males are dangerous enough—and are already prone to sexual frustration—without being told that they could find satisfaction in living out the fantasy of being a girl.

It wasn’t so long ago that a young man suffering from this fantasy was imagined to be a terrifying serial killer.

Buffalo Bill in “The Silence of the Lambs,” 1991.

I was reminded of Buffalo Bill in 2017 when another man who identified as a woman calling himself Evie Amati walked into a 7-Eleven in Australia and attacked multiple people with an axe, inflicting spectacular injuries on all of them.

“Evie” pleaded not guilty on mental health grounds and said “she” was not sound of mind due to a toxic mix of hormone medication, cannabis, amphetamines and alcohol.

Evie Amati walking into a 7-Eleven with an axe.

If you have the stomach to watch a true life horror show, check out the video posted on this ABC news report on the story.

One grows weary of such totally psychotic BS that has been embraced by our official medical societies and legal authorities. If you have any doubt that our institutions in the West have been taken over by deranged, Satanic weirdos, look no further than our official transgender policies.

