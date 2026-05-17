by Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

Just a few months ago (January 2026), Bill Gates’ vaccine cartel CEPI gave Moderna and University of Oxford $26.7 million to begin developing Bundibugyo ebolavirus (BDBV) mRNA and viral vector injections. These are multivalent filovirus “vaccine” platforms, meaning they are designed to target multiple Ebola viruses and related filoviruses simultaneously — including Bundibugyo ebolavirus (BDBV).

Four months later (today), the WHO declared a Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC) over a Bundibugyo Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

The same playbook always repeats:

Develop “vaccine” → Fearmonger new outbreak → Declare emergency → Gain power & control → push “vaccine” as only solution.

This marks the 17th Ebola outbreak recorded in the Democratic Republic of Congo since the virus was first identified there in 1976 — and the third known outbreak of the Bundibugyo strain since it was first identified in 2007. Across Africa, there have been dozens of Ebola outbreaks over the last 50 years.

Every previous Ebola outbreak has been successfully contained to the affected region without becoming a global pandemic.

Why? Because Ebola — including the Bundibugyo strain — spreads through direct contact with bodily fluids from symptomatic individuals, not through the air or casual contact. There is simply no biological basis for this to become a worldwide pandemic.

So why the rapid escalation to a full Public Health Emergency of International Concern at this moment?

The WHO says because, as of May 16, there are 8 laboratory-confirmed cases, 246 suspected cases, and 80 suspected deaths in Ituri Province, with the outbreak spreading to Uganda. They cite the lack of any approved vaccines or treatments for this specific strain, high population mobility, and risk of further cross-border spread as major concerns.

However, perhaps they actually declared an emergency because the WHO’s pandemic treaty negotiations recently hit a major roadblock over the Pathogen Access and Benefit-Sharing (PABS) annex, preventing the treaty from being put into effect.

It also appears that the botched hantavirus situation didn’t yield the level of perceived fear they were hoping for.

With America’s exit, Bill Gates is now the WHO’s top funder. Thus, nothing the WHO says or does should be accepted at face value.

Whatever the WHO and mass media throw at us, America should NOT rejoin the WHO under any circumstances. We must not give in to their extortion tactics designed to pressure America into rejoining and becoming trapped under sweeping powers of surveillance, vaccine passports, and mandates.

Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

Epidemiologist and Foundation Administrator, McCullough Foundation

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