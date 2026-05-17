FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)

FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)

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AMV's avatar
AMV
3h

Business as usual, Gates funds a vaccine for a supposed virus months prior to knowing if it’s actually an issue. There are no coincidences! Evil at work!

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Thomas A Braun RPh's avatar
Thomas A Braun RPh
3h

All the world is a stage for Bill Gates and the medical mafia men who worship money over human life.

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