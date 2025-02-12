by Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

The Telegraph has just reported that Moderna was fined for ‘luring children into Covid vaccine trials’ with teddy bears:

Moderna has been ordered to pay almost £44,000 after 12-year-olds were encouraged to join Covid vaccine trials with the promise of teddy bears.

The US-based biotech firm was found by Britain’s pharmaceutical watchdog to have discredited the industry, as well as failing to maintain high standards.

The complaint related to four X adverts published by Bradford Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust in June and July 2023, which looked to recruit children aged 12 and over for Moderna’s updated mRNA vaccine.

The adverts, which were aimed at children rather than their parents, added: “All our junior volunteers get a lovely certificate and a ‘be part of the research’ teddy bear.”