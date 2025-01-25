By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

Many have asked if synthetic vaccine mRNA can be injected in the arm and provide immunity in the gastrointestinal tract. Biotech company Moderna is counting on good mRNA antibody secretion with their bivalent mRNA coding for the Norwalk Virus major capsid protein VP1 from GI.1 and GII.4 strains which commonly cause an explosive diarrhea best known for spreading on cruise ships. In the intestines, antibodies primarily work within the mucus layer lining the intestinal wall, specifically produced by plasma cells located in the lamina propria, where they act as a first line of defense against pathogens by binding to and neutralizing harmful viruses, with the most abundant antibody type being "secretory IgA" (sIgA).