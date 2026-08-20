FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse™)

FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse™)

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AdriMans's avatar
AdriMans
3h

Rasputin looks possessed and he certainly had help from the demons. The Moderna CEO face better I abstain of commenting.

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Rosa's avatar
Rosa
3h

Wow!!! just Wow!!! Who are the people that buy stock for a company that is known to produce extremely harmful products??? Isn't this like betting on people will buy poison to cure their sickness? So SHAMEFUL!!!

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