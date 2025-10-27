Earlier today I posted an essay Kirk Murder Theory: Subsonic Rifle Cartridge Fired From Roof Near Water Feature that elicited a lively reader response and a great deal of commentary. I believe the following video does a good job of illustrating why I am skeptical that a .30-06 bullet, fired from a conventional cartridge, was stopped by Charlie Kirk’s neck.

Here I would like to emphasize that if ALL of the energy of a bullet fired from a conventional .30-06 cartridge was absorbed by Charlie’s neck, it would have resulted in spectacular damage to his neck, and not a clean hole that ruptured the carotid artery without passing through his neck.

The video makes an excellent presentation of .30-06 ballistics, as well as the anatomy of the human neck and how it compares to that of the thorax of large game animals.

Here is another video of a .30-06 bullet passing through a 4 inch diameter pork shoulder, plus a piece of plate steel, and then a liter bottle of cola.

Note that even the full metal jacket round does not merely punch a hole through the pork shoulder, but blows it apart due to the shock wave generated by the bullet traveling at over twice the speed of sound.

The video presentations are consistent with my experience with the .30-06. Some of my readers assumed that I have little experience with rifles. In fact, I own a Remington 700 .30-06 and grew up hunting deer in Texas with numerous rifle nuts. I am also a true crime author and have extensively studied the forensic literature on gunshot wounds.

We live in an era in which we are frequently presented with extremely strange incidents that do not seem to be properly investigated by state and federal agencies. These agencies cloak much of their activity in secrecy and frequently fail to offer plausible explanations for what is observed and captured on video.

Consider that we still don’t know anything about Thomas Matthew Crooks, who appears to have been shot by a sniper after he had fired his shots and was attempting to crawl back down the roof to escape. Note in the pictures below that he had moved a considerable distance down from the roof’s ridge when he was shot in the head. One wonders if it was Crooks who tossed the rifle aside after he fired his shots, or if a responding police officer placed it in the position in which it was photographed.

If it was the latter, it strikes me as strange that an officer would leave the magazine in the receiver instead of removing it to safe the weapon. The position in which Crooks was shot suggests that he got the Jack Ruby treatment before he was arraigned.

When we are told that Charlie Kirk was shot in the neck by a bullet fired from a .30-06 sporting rifle, but that the bullet did not pass through his neck, we are justified in asking if the projectile was indeed fired from a conventional .30-06 cartridge.

Share