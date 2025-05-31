By Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

A new Rasmussen Survey conducted May 22 and 25–26, 2025, reveals that 51% of American adults believe it’s likely the COVID-19 vaccine has caused myocarditis or pericarditis in many recipients. This includes 69% of Republicans, 49% of independents, and even 39% of Democrats.

The survey sampled 1,216 U.S. adults and was conducted via national telephone and online interviews. The results carry a margin of sampling error of ±3 percentage points, with a 95% confidence level, meaning that if the same survey were conducted 100 times, the results would fall within ±3 points of these findings in 95 of those surveys.

This widespread acknowledgment of COVID-19 vaccine-induced heart damage comes after Dr. Peter McCullough’s Senate testimony, where he told the world—under oath—that the COVID-19 vaccines can cause death. He cited our autopsy study that found 73.9% of post-COVID-19 vaccine deaths were due to the shot. Among the deaths adjudicated as being linked to the vaccine, 7.1% of them were from fatal myocarditis.

In addition to that paper, four of our peer-reviewed studies prove that COVID-19 mRNA shots are extremely cardiotoxic, causing irreversible heart scarring that can lead to sudden adult death syndrome months to years after injection:

As the FDA continues to push mRNA booster injections, the McCullough Foundation will continue exposing their true harms—until the world is finally spared from these cardiotoxic, neurotoxic, carcinogenic, life-shortening shots.

