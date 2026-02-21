At the recent Healing Beyond Covid Conference in Guernsey (Channel Islands) I was mesmerized by the presentation of Angus Dalgleish - Professor of Oncology, St. George’s University, London. I was especially transfixed by the following slide, representing all the ways in which the mRNA COVID-19 shots may cause cancer.

Note the box on the far right that reads IgG4 immune tolerance after multiple boosters. One of the many “unforeseen consequences” of receiving multiple mRNA shots was the marked shift toward IgG4 antibodies against the spike protein — going from around 0.04 percent to over 19 percent of the total spike-specific Immunoglobulin G (IgG) antibody pool—an unexpected finding associated with impaired immunity.

I vividly remember when this “unforeseen development” was reported in 2023. At that time I wrote a post titled Vaccine Immunologists Starting to Resemble The Academy of Projectors in Gulliver’s Travels.

I wasn’t surprised by it, because as soon as I read the first description Moderna’s mRNA COVID-19 vaccine in 2020, I knew that its meddling in the complex system of molecular biology would have unforeseen consequences. Indeed, I was immediately reminded of Siddhartha Mukherjee’s The Emperor of All Maladies, published in 2010, and I had the glaring intuition that the mRNA Covid shots would probably cause cancer.

In 2003, when Irrgang, Gerling, et al. published Class switch toward noninflammatory, spike-specific IgG4 antibodies after repeated SARS-CoV-2 mRNA vaccination, I thought, “Here we go, let the ‘unforeseen consequences’ of meddling in this complex system begin.”

My sentiment was not shared by by the Nobel Assembly at Karolinska Institutet, which awarded Katalin Karikó and Drew Weissman the 2023 Nobel Prize in Medicine for their modification of mRNA to make it a “useful therapeutic.” The following graph is from the Nobel Assembly press release of Oct. 2, 2023.

Many immunologists candidly expressed their surprise about the class switch toward noninflammatory, spike-specific IgG4 antibodies after repeated SARS-CoV-2 mRNA vaccination.

This revealed that they didn’t know how the mRNA shots would affect the immune system. Within academic circles and publications, they acknowledged that this was an unforeseen development. However, most medical universities and large medical centers have remained silent about all the other negative consequences of injecting billions of people with synthetic mRNA coding to produce a foreign, toxic spike protein. These include documented cases of vaccine mRNA reverse transcribing into the human genome and an array of autoimmune pathologies, inflammation of the heart and blood vessels, and impairment of tumor suppression.

Now, along comes Professor Angus Dalgleish, ringing the alarm about the multiple ways in which the infernal shots can cause cancer.

Last year TIME magazine published the following cover story.

Here’s a Daily Mail piece from just last week.

Surging pancreatic cancer in young people? What on earth? The following is a quotation from the article. Note the sleight of hand trick performed in the final paragraph.

Medical director of the gastrointestinal surgical oncology program at Jupiter Medical Center in Florida, Bhagwandin told the Daily Mail that more of his pancreatic cancer patients are now in their forties and fifties – and, in some cases, even younger. 'It's one of the most concerning trends we're seeing in clinic,' he said. 'These are patients who don't fit the stereotypical profile.' Historically, pancreatic cancer has been associated with decades of cumulative damage – smoking histories stretching back to adolescence, long-term obesity, poorly controlled diabetes. Increasingly, Bhagwandin says, that assumption no longer holds. 'Patients are getting younger, and many of them look otherwise healthy,' he said. 'They exercise, they work full time. They don't fit the picture we were taught to expect.' Population-level data appear to support those observations. According to the American Cancer Society, the lifetime risk of developing pancreatic cancer is one in 56 for men and one in 60 for women. While the disease remains rare in younger adults, incidence rates are rising steadily. Between 2000 and 2021, pancreatic cancer diagnoses increased by 4.3 percent per year among Americans aged 15 to 34, and by 1.5 percent annually among those aged 35 to 54, according to a 2025 analysis.

Why did the study period of the “2025 analysis” stop at the year 2021 — the year that hundreds of millions of young people were needlessly injected with an experimental gene therapy shot?

I suspect that the purpose of this report is to plant the seed in the public’s mind that extremely rare cancers in young people have been on the rise since 2000, so that we shouldn’t be surprised by what appears to be an accelerating trend since 2021.

In Greek mythology, Prometheus defied the natural order by stealing fire from Olympus and giving it to mortal humans. As divine punishment, he was changed to a mountain (Caucasus) and forced to endure an eagle eating his liver daily, which regenerated overnight, condemning him to eternal, agonizing torture.

Mary Shelley thought about Prometheus when she wrote her book (published in 1818) novel Frankenstein: or, The Modern Prometheus about a Swiss German doctor named Victor Frankenstein who applies his understanding of chemistry and electricity to create a living creature out of the dead. While this aspiration sounded interesting in theory, Frankenstein’s creation is monstrous, and when he is rejected by society, he becomes a vengeful serial killer.

In his 2006 book, The Language of God, NIH director Francis Collins begins by quoting President Bill Clinton when he announced in early 2000 that the human genome had been sequenced. In fact, about 88 percent had been sequenced at that time, but as the leader of the Human Genome Project, Dr. Collins was apparently keen to make the big announcement sooner rather than later. At a press conference in the East Room of the White House, with Dr. Collins standing next to him, President Clinton announced:

Today we are learning the language in which God created life. We are gaining ever more awe for the complexity, the beauty, and the wonder of God’s most divine and sacred gift.

Dr. Collins played along with the concealment of the lab origins of SARS-CoV-2, and he played along with the fraud of that mRNA vaccines that were touted as our savior from the virus that American bio-technicians were instrumental in creating. Now it appears that our Promethean molecular biologists have unleashed cancer on the world’s young people.

