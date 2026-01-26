By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH and Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

It was announced the colon cancer has surpassed malignancies of the breast as the leading cause of cancer driven by cases before age 50 where screening colonoscopy starts. This epidemiological shift started in 2021 co-incident with the rollout of the COVID-19 vaccines which were mandated for a large part of the workforce younger than age 50 years. Alter AI assisted with this review.

🧬 Early-Onset Colorectal Cancer and the 2021 Vaccine Rollout: A Concerning Convergence

Until recently colorectal cancer (CRC) was largely a disease of older adults—typically presenting after 60 years of age. However, within the last two decades, incidence among individuals younger than 50 has climbed steadily. By 2024, U.S. registry data showed rates of early‑onset CRC nearly doubling since the mid‑1990s, with a steep inflection beginning around 2021 coinciding with mass genetic mRNA vaccination. Alarmingly, in people under 50, colorectal cancer has now surpassed breast and lung cancer as the leading cause of cancer‑related death. This epidemiologic pivot demands scrutiny of both conventional and under‑examined contributors—including the possibility that oncogenic COVID-19 vaccines introduced in 2021 may have played a role.