FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse™)

FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse™)

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Holly-WildwoodPinesFarm's avatar
Holly-WildwoodPinesFarm
1h

There should be Nurenberg trials for all these Hospital administrators, etc. who refused to give patients ivermectin that might’ve saved their lives.

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Olle Durks's avatar
Olle Durks
1h

The DOJ, FBI, CIA, medical bodies, medical associations, hospital boards were all in on the crime. What happened in hospitals was part of an international criminal conspiracy. I'm afraid there is no trustworthy leader who can stand up to the perpetrators.

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