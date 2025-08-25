Listening to the overfed Governor of Illinois, JB Pritzker, talk tough about “defending Chicago” from President Trump’s national guard initiative made me wonder about how the number of murders per annum in Chicago—a city of 2.72 million—compares to the number of murders per annum in Austria, a nation of nine million.
I selected Austria because I lived in the country for many years and enjoyed the tranquillity of its cities in which one rarely if ever sees any aggressive behavior of any kind. The country encompasses the large city of Vienna and the relatively small cities of Graz, Linz, and Salzburg.
I found the following graph published by the Illinois Policy website.
While murder in Chicago is down to its 2018 level, the number of aggravated assaults is at a 20-year high. The definition of aggravated assault differs from murder in that it does not result in the victim’s death. However, injuries from aggravated assault can be devastating, with lifelong sequelae.
I then found the following graph of murders in Austria during the forty-eight years between 1970-2018. The 2000s, when I lived in Vienna, was an especially happy time, with less than 30 murders per year in the entire country.
Much of Chicago is a violent dump and Pritzger should be ashamed of himself for defending such a savage state of affairs.
Sad for Chicagoans. Their awful mayor doesn't help.
Let us not forget that Obama spent 20 years playing "community organizer" in Chicago, and did absolutely nothing to address the crime problem on his hometurf, the city's South Side. His idea of organizing w straight from the Sol Alinsky playbook: instead of teaching peope how to fish, he taught them how to steal other people's fish through the political process. Increasing government handouts and perpetuating dependency on government was his stock in trade, all while bullets from gangbangers killed innocent children, among others, when the gunfire penetrated thin walls. And for this, he was promoted to an Illinois Senate seat, a U.S. Senate Senate, and the Presidency. Having a preacher-like voice may have fooled the Democtats, and t the country because he was the first black president, but his "Hope and Change" didn't fool anyone with a functioning brain. And porkchop Pritzger was one of his early and most generous supporters. What we got was an incompetent who did lasting damage to our Republic and the democratic process, as well as a traitor who did his best to undermine the Presidency of his ssuccessor. Having grownup in NW Indiana, I have followed Chicago's decline for years. Every mayor is worse than the one before.