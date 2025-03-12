In early December 2022, my younger brother on Maui told me that our old childhood friend and neighbor, Andy McElroy, had made a stupendous high stakes wager. I knew it was serious business because Andy had once been one of the biggest bookies in history until his five-billion-dollar sports gambling ring was busted by the Feds in 2013. Since then, he had made a living from high stakes personal wagers

On the hook for $1 million bet he’d just lost to his oldest friend and fellow gambler, Andy offered to run the Honolulu Marathon, even though he was 85 pounds overweight and hadn't walked a mile since 2005.

If he failed, he would owe double. If he succeeded, he would owe nothing. The plot thickened when I noticed subtle indications that Andy was possibly hatching a plan to cheat. At stake were $2 million and a 30-year friendship.

At the time I learned about this, I had just returned from a December 7, 2022 Senate hearing hosted by Senator Ron Johnson. The subject was emerging evidence of COVID-19 vaccine injuries. The hearing culminated with Dr. Peter McCullough boldly declaring that the vaccines were dangerous and should be taken off the market.

I found the response of our abysmally stupid political and media establishments depressing in the extreme. Apart from Senator Johnson, no one in Washington or New York seemed capable or willing to grasp what Dr. McCullough was telling them.

At that moment I felt a strong urge to produce what 18th century composers called a Divertimento. From Italian divertire "to amuse,” a divertimento is a lighthearted piece intended to be played at social gatherings, preferably at which people are drinking wine and in a silly mood.

And so, I told my brother to scramble a film crew to film Andy’s preposterous adventure. To my surprise, what began on a lark became a surprisingly intriguing and entertaining story, and it inspired me to produce a feature length documentary film. Those who are interested in wild, crazy, and amusing stories may consider watching the following trailer.

Though the subject matter of the film wildly beyond the normal scope of this newsletter, I hope my readers will indulge my desire to promote it. To announce its availability on Amazon Prime, I just issued the following press release. I would be extremely grateful if you would share it with your networks. Many thanks!

