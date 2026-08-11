FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse™)

FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse™)

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Rosa's avatar
Rosa
6h

Fauci's book is a joke! Only in his eyes was he any one's savior. And many who followed the savior Fauci's advice either died a horrible death or became seriously injured and sick. Discernment is sometimes a difficult lesson.

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evergreen's avatar
evergreen
5hEdited

The pandemic was made possible ONLY due to the existence of one thing: large police forces.

Had forces not been the standing army that they were, people would have walked/swam the beaches, attended sport events and public gatherings mask-naked, and so on.

But, because law enforcement, to its permanent shame, became the boot that literally stepped on necks and arrested people illegally for being free citizens, people complied to varying degrees, lest they go to jail.

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