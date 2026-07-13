FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse™)

FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse™)

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Bonnie Lester's avatar
Bonnie Lester
6h

I am soooo happy to read this! I got the parasite a week ago! I didn’t now what to do! I had a tube of fenbendazole so I took a “finger tip” twice a day for 3 days..and recovered.. however .. persistent abdominal pain and fatigue have continued! I just purchased a bottle of nano curcumin last week! I’m starting that today!! Ty for investigating this! I knew there had to be something from nature!

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Alan R's avatar
Alan R
6h

Thank you Nicholas! Great work, as always...

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