by Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

Cyclospora infections are surging across the United States. Caused by the microscopic intestinal parasite Cyclospora cayetanensis, the infection can trigger prolonged watery diarrhea, severe abdominal cramping, nausea, fatigue, and weight loss that may persist for weeks without treatment.

As of July 9, 2026, the CDC had confirmed 843 domestically acquired cases across 31 states, including 86 hospitalizations. Multiple outbreaks remain under investigation, and the contaminated food sources have not yet been identified. Bactrim is an established treatment for cyclosporiasis, but many are wondering if there are natural alternatives.

A recent study identified curcumin—the primary bioactive pigment in turmeric—as a potentially powerful natural treatment for Cyclospora infection. In mice, just seven daily doses of nano-curcumin reduced parasite shedding by 97.2%, eliminated detectable parasites, restored damaged intestinal tissue, and prevented relapse after treatment withdrawal. Nano-curcumin is curcumin packaged in extremely small oil-based droplets (30–40 nanometers) designed to improve its delivery and absorption.

Researchers experimentally infected mice with Cyclospora and compared three treatments:

Nano-curcumin: 2 mg/kg once daily

Regular curcumin: 2 mg/kg once daily

Bactrim/TMP-SMX: 5 mg/kg trimethoprim plus 25 mg/kg sulfamethoxazole once daily

Each treatment was administered for only seven consecutive days, beginning on day 6 after infection when parasite shedding started. The mice received no additional treatment and were followed through day 30—more than two weeks after the final dose.

Nano-curcumin produced the strongest overall results.

By the end of treatment, parasite oocyst shedding had fallen by:

84.0% with nano-curcumin

77.3% with Bactrim

73.3% with regular curcumin

At day 30, more than two weeks after treatment ended:

Nano-curcumin: 97.2% reduction

Regular curcumin: 93.5% reduction

Bactrim: 79.4% reduction

Untreated control: persistent and increasing shedding

All three treatments significantly reduced Cyclospora shedding compared with the untreated control (P<0.001), although differences among nano-curcumin, regular curcumin, and Bactrim were not statistically significant.

The mean stool oocyst count at day 30 was 1.07 in untreated infected mice, compared with 0.22 in the Bactrim group, 0.07 with regular curcumin, and just 0.03 with nano-curcumin.

Nano-Curcumin Prevented Relapse

The most important result was not simply the reduction in parasite shedding.

The authors reported no recurrence after nano-curcumin treatment. Unlike regular curcumin and Bactrim, no rebound in infection was detected after treatment withdrawal. No parasite was found in intestinal tissue by standard histological staining, and the researchers stated that the infection appeared to have been eliminated.

Thus, seven daily doses of nano-curcumin produced a sustained 97.2% reduction in parasite shedding, with no detected intestinal parasites or relapse more than two weeks later.

Regular Curcumin Was Also Highly Effective

The ordinary curcumin group also performed remarkably well.

After the same seven-day course, regular curcumin reduced parasite shedding by 93.5% at day 30. No parasite was detected in the intestinal tissue by H&E staining at that time point.

The main distinction was that low-level stool shedding remained, so the authors did not describe regular curcumin as preventing recurrence as clearly as the nanoemulsion. Still, the findings suggest that curcumin itself has substantial anti-Cyclospora activity, while nano-formulation may enhance and prolong its effect.

Curcumin Damaged the Parasite and Restored the Intestine

Scanning electron microscopy revealed extensive structural damage to Cyclospora oocysts following treatment with both forms of curcumin.

Untreated oocysts had smooth, regular outer surfaces. Curcumin-treated oocysts became distorted and developed dimples, protrusions, and surface irregularities. Nano-curcumin produced even more dramatic changes, including enlargement or shrinkage, deep furrows, pores, perforations, and rough surface damage.

The intestinal findings were equally striking.

Untreated infection caused shortened and blunted villi, epithelial erosion, inflammation, and progressive destruction of the absorptive intestinal surface. Both Bactrim and regular curcumin improved the intestinal tissue, but nano-curcumin produced the greatest recovery.

Mean intestinal villous length was approximately:

126 μm in untreated infected mice

156 μm with Bactrim

190 μm with regular curcumin

233 μm with nano-curcumin

In the nano-curcumin group, the intestinal surface remained intact, inflammation declined markedly, villous length returned toward normal, and no parasites were detected in the tissue.

Why the Nanoemulsion May Matter

Curcumin has demonstrated antiparasitic, anti-inflammatory, and antioxidant properties, but poor water solubility and limited bioavailability have restricted its therapeutic potential.

The nanoemulsion used in this study contained particles measuring approximately 30–40 nanometers. This formulation may improve curcumin’s solubility, stability, biological activity, and contact time with the intestinal parasite.

Because Cyclospora infects the small intestine, orally administered curcumin may also remain concentrated near the site of infection. The strong performance of regular curcumin supports the compound’s underlying antiparasitic activity, while the improved results with nano-curcumin suggest that drug delivery may be the key to maximizing that effect.

Conclusion

Bactrim remains the treatment of choice for human cyclosporiasis because it has direct clinical evidence in infected patients. Human clinical trials have shown that TMP-SMX successfully treats cyclosporiasis and can shorten average parasite shedding from 12.1 days to 4.8 days.

Curcumin and nano-curcumin, by contrast, have not yet been tested in human patients with cyclosporiasis. Their evidence for this infection currently comes from this animal study.

However, given curcumin’s non-toxic nature even at very high doses and myriad other benefits, I will have it in my arsenal in case of infection.

Controlled human trials are now needed to determine whether these striking results can be reproduced in people.

Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

Epidemiologist and Foundation Administrator, McCullough Foundation

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