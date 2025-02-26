Reasonable people are sharing a Sept. 2023 video of NATO secretary Jens Stoltenberg telling EU Parliament:

In the autumn of 2021, Russia actually sent a draft treaty that they wanted NATO to sign to promise no more NATO enlargement. That was what they sent us, and that was a precondition for not invading Ukraine. Of course we didn’t sign that.

In other words, the war in Ukraine could have been averted if NATO had agreed to Russia’s perfectly understandable request to refrain from admitting Ukraine to NATO.

Stoltenberg was so animated with obstinate pride that he openly declared this to the EU Parliament without showing the slightest awareness that Russia had a legitimate security concern.

To understand Russia’s concern, consider how Washington would react if Russia moved to place military bases in Cuba and northern Mexico.

Since February 2022, I have been asking anyone who would listen:

Why didn’t the West at least try an Austrian style neutrality deal for Ukraine along the lines of what the Russians proposed in 2021? Had the Russians subsequently violated their own proposed deal, then the West would have had a clear casus belli.

Stoltenberg is a bloody-minded idiot and the European heads of state were fools for playing along with the demented Biden administration’s reckless game in Europe. They have the blood of hundreds of thousands on their hands.

Share