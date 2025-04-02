By Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

The online CDC tool COVIDVaxView reveals the estimated COVID-19 booster shot uptake in America. I performed a query to find the number of American infants and children that have received a 2024-2025 COVID-19 booster injection. Remember, the Novavax protein subunit vaccine is only available to children ages 12 years and older, so everyone younger than that are receiving mRNA platform injections.

American Infant/Toddler mRNA Uptake

As of 03/22/2025, an estimated 5.4% of American infants/toddlers (ages 0-4) received an updated COVID-19 mRNA booster shot.

(0.054) x (~18,000,000 American Infants/Toddlers) = ~972,000 American babies received a 2024-2025 COVID-19 mRNA booster shot.

American Children mRNA Uptake

As of 03/22/2025, an estimated 12.8% of American children (ages 0-17) received an updated COVID-19 booster shot (mRNA or Novavax).

(0.128) x (~71,000,000 Total American Children) = ~9,088,000 American children received a 2024-2025 COVID-19 booster shot.

This is gravely concerning for the health of our children and future generations. As our study, Review: Calls for Market Removal of COVID-19 Vaccines Intensify as Risks Far Outweigh Theoretical Benefits, concluded:

Excess mortality, negative efficacy, and widespread DNA contamination associated with COVID-19 vaccines have been sufficiently demonstrated. The FDA's criteria for a Class I recall have been far exceeded. No large-scale, conclusive, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled trials have demonstrated reduction in infection transmission, hospitalization, or death as primary endpoints. Thus, the COVID-19 vaccines are not proven to be effective in reducing important clinical outcomes. A position supporting COVID-19 vaccination goes against good medical practice and violates the Hippocratic Oath to above all, do no harm. Immediate removal of COVID-19 vaccines from the market is essential to prevent further loss of life and ensure the next steps for accountability are taken.

As millions of children continue to receive these deadly, ineffective, and contaminated injections, this public health crisis will remain front and center—until our public health agencies find the courage to confront it.

Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

Epidemiologist and Foundation Administrator, McCullough Foundation

www.mcculloughfnd.org

Please consider following both the McCullough Foundation and my personal account on X (formerly Twitter) for further content.