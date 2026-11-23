By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

I love the holidays, but sometimes feels too stuffed. This year I am trying something different. Unless it is a dedicated holiday meal like Thanksgiving dinner, I am working on fasting with only one or two meals a day. At work is the best time where distraction at the office and the lack of food in eyesight is perfect for fasting. I have Pique Life’s Complete Set of fasting teas in my office desk drawer and it’s working perfectly.

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Fasting is the oldest metabolic medicine there is—periods without food force the body to burn stored fat, drop insulin, trigger cellular cleanup, and reset appetite signals that hyper-palatable industrial food has thoroughly scrambled. It costs nothing, requires no prescription, and asks only that you stop eating for a while. The hard part was never the science; it’s the craving at hour fourteen, when the mind starts negotiating. That’s the gap Pique’s Complete Fasting Trio—formulated with fasting authority Dr. Jason Fung—is built to fill. Each carton delivers 28 servings of organic Tea Crystals with zero sugar, sweeteners, or preservatives, so the fast stays unbroken. Ginger Fasting Green Tea pairs catechins with ginger, licorice, and citrus to soothe digestion and blunt hunger. Bergamot Fasting Black Tea leans on the bitter rind of Calabrian bergamot, whose bitter compounds activate taste receptors tied to satiety, plus a measured dose of caffeine for clean energy. And Cinnamon Fasting Herbal Tea, caffeine-free, brings cinnamon and spearmint to calm evening sugar cravings so you can close the eating window without a raid on the pantry. USDA organic and triple toxin-screened for heavy metals, pesticides, and mold—because purity matters when the whole point is health. Please shop doctor formulated fasting teas and get 25% off using this link: https://www.piquelife.com/DRPETER?q=ultimate-fasting-bundle

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Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

President, McCullough Foundation

FOCAL POINTS has partnered with Pique to promote your optimal health. To learn more about Pique products and get 25% off and free gifts today, https://www.piquelife.com/DRPETER