By Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

In February 2026, the McCullough Foundation research team published Deaths Following MMR and MMRV Vaccination in the United States, analyzing U.S. death reports submitted to the CDC/FDA Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) from 1995 to 2025.

Our study identified:

299 U.S. death reports following MMR/MMRV vaccination.

193 reports with identifiable dates since 1995, compared with just 7 CDC-documented measles deaths during that period.

52.8% of reported deaths occurred within 14 days of vaccination.

60.9% involved children under 2 years old.

Frequently reported presentations included sudden unexplained death, seizures, cardiac arrest, and encephalitis.

The 2026 Update

We have now updated our historical comparison to incorporate newly reported 2026 figures.

From 1995 to 2026:

MMR/MMRV: 198 U.S. VAERS death reports with identifiable dates

Measles infection: 11 CDC-counted deaths

That represents 1,700% more deaths following measles vaccination than CDC-counted measles deaths since 1995.

In 2026 alone, 5 additional U.S. MMR/MMRV death reports have been identified, compared with 4 measles deaths currently counted by the CDC.

Some of the 2026 “measles deaths” were likely not actually due to measles. Dying WITH measles is not the same as dying FROM measles. Medical malpractice may also have contributed— including failure to administer vitamin A when clinically indicated, delayed recognition of pneumonia or encephalitis, inadequate hydration, or delayed treatment of secondary bacterial infections.

Importantly, the true number of deaths following measles vaccination is substantially higher than the number reported to VAERS. The Lazarus et al report, funded by HHS and conducted at Harvard Pilgrim, found that “fewer than 1% of vaccine adverse events are reported” to VAERS. Thus, the numbers you see above are just the tip of the iceberg.

You will not see these stats on the news. You will only see non-stop measles infection fear-mongering pushing the hazardous MMR vaccine as the only solution, completely ignoring the fact that it’s been linked to far more deaths than measles itself for the past three decades.

Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

Epidemiologist and Foundation Administrator, McCullough Foundation

www.mcculloughfnd.org

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