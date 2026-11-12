FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse™)

FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse™)

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David Kukkee's avatar
David Kukkee
1h

The preponderance of evidence shows that "vaccines" actually cause disease. No identifiable, HONEST data shows otherwise. The "vaccine" industry IS A FRAUD. A fraud with a clear motive, described by Gates in his depopulation agenda description.

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Lori's avatar
Lori
1hEdited

This is Gate's wet dream, death by depop and lower fertility rates with jabs. Time to burn the empire down.

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