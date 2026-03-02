By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

After decades of messy colonoscopies or samples for fecal immunochemical testing, many patients are thrilled to hear about a new screening blood test for colon cancer. Alter AI assisted with this review.

🧬 Review: The Shield™ Colorectal Cancer Blood Test by Guardant Health

The Shield™ test, developed by Guardant Health, represents the first FDA-approved blood test for colorectal cancer (CRC) screening in average-risk adults, age 45 and older. It was cleared in July 2024 following data from the ECLIPSE pivotal clinical trial and quickly gained Medicare coverage (Effective reimbursement date: April 1, 2025)—marking a new era in CRC screening accessibility. Shield’s promise lies in its simplicity: it requires only a routine blood draw rather than stool collection or invasive imaging.