A new petition was just uploaded to Change.org to demand immediate federal action to approve and authorize diagnostic tests that can detect persistent spike protein, vaccine mRNA, and plasmid DNA in the blood and tissues of vaccine-injured patients and COVID-19 long-haulers.

Below is the full summary as written on the petition page:

Petition Summary

Millions of Americans continue to suffer lingering illness, disability and death after COVID vaccine-adverse events or COVID-19 infection. Yet the United States still has no FDA-approved blood tests to detect the following:

Persistent spike protein from infection or vaccination Residual vaccine-derived messenger RNA (mRNA) Plasmid or other vaccine-related DNA fragments and sequences.

These diagnostics have existed in research labs for years, and some are available for purchase overseas. Forcing U.S. patients to ship samples abroad—or remain undiagnosed—is both unacceptable and dangerous. It is important that we develop objective data for COVID-19 Longhaulers, and/or Covid-19 vaccine injured. We call on federal leaders to close this gap now.

Who We’re Addressing

President of the United States- Donald J. Trump

Secretary, U.S. Department of Health & Human Services- Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

FDA Commissioner- Marty Makary, M.D., M.P.H.

CDC Director-designate- Susan Monarez, Ph.D.

Senate Majority Leader- Sen. John Thune (R-SD)

Senate Minority Leader- Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY)

House Majority Leader- Rep. Steve Scalise (R-LA)

House Minority Leader- Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY)

Bipartisan champions- Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) & Sen. Tim Kaine (D-VA)

Chairs & Ranking Members, House Energy & Commerce and Senate HELP Committees

What We’re Demanding

Immediate FDA Guidance – Publish a clear, fast-track pathway for spike-protein, vaccine-mRNA, and vaccine-DNA assays modeled on the 2020 rapid-antigen template. National Validation Study – Direct NIH and BARDA to fund a multi-site study linking test results to clinical outcomes, so private labs aren’t left holding the entire bill. Emergency Use Authorizations (EUAs) – While full clearance is pending, grant EUAs to well-validated assays that meet analytical performance standards. Federal Reference Panel – Have CDC and NIST release standardized plasma and tissue samples so every lab calibrates against a common yardstick. Guaranteed Insurance Coverage – Instruct CMS to issue billing codes and reimbursement rates so patients aren’t forced to pay out-of-pocket.

Why It Matters

Detection Saves Lives – Finding persistent spike or vaccine nucleic acids can guide targeted treatments and prevent long-term disability. Economic Impact – Misdiagnosis drives up health-care costs through repeat visits, unnecessary imaging, and ineffective therapies. Long-term disability pulls workers out of the labor force, strains Social Security, and reduces tax revenue—costing society billions annually. Health Equity – Domestic approval ensures all patients—not just those who can afford overseas testing—have access to answers. Scientific Transparency – Reliable tests will clarify lingering-antigen questions and rebuild public trust. Future Preparedness – Building this diagnostic infrastructure strengthens America’s response to future pathogen threats and vaccine-adverse events. Moral Imperative – Beyond data and dollars, providing these tests is simply the right thing to do for citizens who trusted public-health guidance.

Call to Action

If you believe U.S. regulators and lawmakers must fast-track approval and coverage of spike, vaccine-mRNA, and vaccine-DNA tests, add your name below. The CDC suspects millions of people are suffering from Long Covid and/or Long Vaccine. Together we can secure the diagnostics every patient—and the nation—deserves.

You can sign the petition here: https://www.change.org/p/demand-fda-approval-federal-funding-for-post-covid-spike-vaccine-mrna-and-dna-testing

Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

Epidemiologist and Foundation Administrator, McCullough Foundation

www.mcculloughfnd.org

Please consider following both the McCullough Foundation and my personal account on X (formerly Twitter) for further content.