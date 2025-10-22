FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)

Dr. Kevin Stillwagon
2h

Here's another plausible mechanism of why that happens. The shot contains hundreds of billions of lipid nanoparticles that most certainly get into the vascular system. The LNPs will merge with endothelial cells lining arteries both large and small, delivering the message to make a foreign protein. Natural Killer cells and cytotoxic t-cells will detect foreign proteins being made and will have those cells destroyed before the protein even gets released. As endothelial cells die, the intact endothelial monolayer is disrupted. There will be immediate consequences as endothelial cells normally produce nitric oxide (NO) and prostacyclin, which promote vasodilation and maintain vascular flexibility. This loss of endothelial cells and reduced NO and prostacyclin will contribute to increased vascular tone, vasoconstriction and rigidity, which the authors found. And all because people still believe with religious fervor that injecting something to induce the body to make serum antibodies will protect them. It does the opposite, and that is satanic deception at its finest.

Tom Haviland
2h

Nic, this study is not surprising to myself or embalmer Richard Hirschman who says that about 85% of his corpses now have "abnormal" blood ever since the Covid jabs rolled out in 2021. Richard says that only about 10% to 15% had abnormal blood prior to 2021. He is STILL seeing the WHITE FIBROUS CLOTS in about 40% to 50% of his corpses, and MICRO-CLOTTING (i.e., "coffee grounds") in about 40% of corpses as well.

There is no doubt about it. These Covid mRNA jabs are doing cardiovascular damage to the MAJORITY of people who are taking them. The total extent of the damage is unknown, but there is a good possibility that these people's lives will be shortened by 5 to 10 years due to the strain/damage inflicted by the jabs.

