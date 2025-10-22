NEW STUDY: 91% of Moderna mRNA Shot Recipients Develop Cardiovascular Side Effects with Measurable Arterial Dysfunction
Spectral pulse-wave analysis revealed significant post-vaccine cardiovascular dysfunction consistent with increased arterial stiffness and impaired vascular function.
A new peer-reviewed paper from Taipei Medical University has reported that 91% of Moderna mRNA-1273 recipients developed cardiovascular side effects during the observation period—within one week of receiving the Moderna mRNA-1273 vaccine.
Using advanced spectral pulse-wave analysis, the researchers detected statistically significant post-vaccine changes in arterial pulse amplitude and phase — patterns consistent with arterial dysfunction and increased vascular stiffness.
These were objective, quantifiable changes in how the arteries function — the same alterations seen in hypertension, reduced vascular elasticity, and early endothelial stress.
METHODS
The study measured the radial pulse wave — the tiny pressure wave your heartbeat sends through your arteries — in 203 adults before and after Moderna vaccination.
Researchers used a computer model to break down each pulse into harmonic frequencies, like separating a sound wave into musical notes.
They analyzed:
Amplitude (Cn): how strongly arteries expand with each beat
Phase (Pn): how synchronized the pulse wave is as it travels through the vascular system
Variability (CVn): how stable the body’s cardiovascular regulation is
These are sensitive markers of vascular health used in early heart disease detection.
KEY FINDINGS
185 of 203 participants (91%) experienced cardiac, vascular, or combined cardiovascular side effects following Moderna mRNA-1273 vaccination.
Statistically significant post-vaccination changes in spectral pulse-wave indices (Cn and Pn) were detected in participants reporting cardiac or vascular side effects.
These changes were consistent with increased vascular stiffness and reduced arterial elasticity, indicating altered blood-flow dynamics after Moderna’s mRNA-1273 vaccination.
No significant differences were observed between groups before vaccination, confirming the changes appeared after the Moderna shot.
Measurements taken 7 ± 3 days post-injection showed the alterations persisted at least one week.
Standard clinical tests (ECG, blood counts, chest X-ray) remained normal in many participants, indicating these were subclinical, measurable vascular changes.
The authors concluded that Moderna’s mRNA vaccine “caused a local mismatch between vascular elastic properties,” likely due to inflammation and immune activation in the vessel wall.
The study explicitly cites spike protein–driven endothelial inflammation, platelet activation, and autoimmune mimicry as plausible mechanisms.
IMPLICATIONS
Subclincial Heart Injury
Even “healthy” recipients without obvious side effects showed quantifiable cardiovascular dysfunction.
This suggests that standard blood tests and ECGs may miss early or subtle vascular changes detectable by spectral pulse analysis.
Cumulative Risk
Repeated exposure to spike-producing injections could amplify these vascular changes over time.
Early Detection Tool
The authors note that this non-invasive technique could be adapted for real-time monitoring of vascular stress following mRNA vaccination.
The authors concluded:
Subclinical vascular changes induced by Moderna’s mRNA-1273 vaccine could be effectively detected by noninvasive real-time pulse distribution analysis.
Translation: Even if you feel fine after the shot, your arteries might tell a different story.
Here's another plausible mechanism of why that happens. The shot contains hundreds of billions of lipid nanoparticles that most certainly get into the vascular system. The LNPs will merge with endothelial cells lining arteries both large and small, delivering the message to make a foreign protein. Natural Killer cells and cytotoxic t-cells will detect foreign proteins being made and will have those cells destroyed before the protein even gets released. As endothelial cells die, the intact endothelial monolayer is disrupted. There will be immediate consequences as endothelial cells normally produce nitric oxide (NO) and prostacyclin, which promote vasodilation and maintain vascular flexibility. This loss of endothelial cells and reduced NO and prostacyclin will contribute to increased vascular tone, vasoconstriction and rigidity, which the authors found. And all because people still believe with religious fervor that injecting something to induce the body to make serum antibodies will protect them. It does the opposite, and that is satanic deception at its finest.
Nic, this study is not surprising to myself or embalmer Richard Hirschman who says that about 85% of his corpses now have "abnormal" blood ever since the Covid jabs rolled out in 2021. Richard says that only about 10% to 15% had abnormal blood prior to 2021. He is STILL seeing the WHITE FIBROUS CLOTS in about 40% to 50% of his corpses, and MICRO-CLOTTING (i.e., "coffee grounds") in about 40% of corpses as well.
There is no doubt about it. These Covid mRNA jabs are doing cardiovascular damage to the MAJORITY of people who are taking them. The total extent of the damage is unknown, but there is a good possibility that these people's lives will be shortened by 5 to 10 years due to the strain/damage inflicted by the jabs.