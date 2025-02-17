by Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

First reported by TrialSite News, the study titled, Global burden of vaccine-associated kidney injury using an international pharmacovigilance database, was recently published in Scientific Reports:

Abstract Global evidence on the association between vaccines and renal adverse events (AEs) is inconclusive. This pharmacovigilance study analyzed a total of 120,715,116 reports from VigiBase collected between 1967 and 2022. We evaluated the global reporting of acute kidney injury (AKI), glomerulonephritis (GN), and tubulointerstitial nephritis (TIN) and assessed disproportionate signals between vaccines and renal AEs using reporting odds ratios (ROR) and the lower limit of the 95% confidence interval of the information component (IC 025 ) in comparison with the entire database. The number and proportion of reports on AKI, GN, and TIN gradually increased, with a substantial increase after 2020. Disproportionate reporting of AKI was significant for COVID-19 mRNA vaccines (ROR, 2.38; IC 025 , 1.09). Fourteen vaccines were significantly disproportionate for higher GN reporting, and the highest disproportionality for GN reporting was observed for COVID-19 mRNA (ROR, 13.41; IC 025 , 2.90) and hepatitis B vaccines (ROR, 11.35; IC 025 , 3.18). Disproportionate TIN reporting was significant for COVID-19 mRNA (ROR, 2.43; IC 025 , 0.99) and human papillomavirus (ROR, 1.75; IC 025 , 0.19) vaccines. Significant disproportionality in the reporting of AKI, GN, and TIN was observed in patients exposed to multiple vaccines, including COVID-19 mRNA vaccines, alongside increasing global reports of vaccine-associated renal AEs.

In other words, among 120.7 million reports from the WHO's global database on drug side effects, three main kidney issues were found to be significantly associated with COVID-19 mRNA vaccines, with higher-than-expected reporting odds ratios (RORs):

Acute Kidney Injury (AKI) – Sudden decline in kidney function. ROR: 2.38 → Individuals who received COVID-19 mRNA vaccines were 2.38 times more likely to report AKI compared to the general drug database.

Glomerulonephritis (GN) – Inflammation of kidney filters. ROR: 13.41 → The strongest association was found for GN, with cases being 13.41 times more frequently reported after COVID-19 mRNA vaccination, indicating a significant safety signal .

Tubulointerstitial Nephritis (TIN) – Inflammation of kidney tissue. ROR: 2.43 → The likelihood of developing TIN was 2.43 times higher in recipients of COVID-19 mRNA vaccines.



These conditions spiked significantly after 2020, coinciding with the global rollout of COVID-19 mRNA vaccination campaigns. This study corroborates findings by John Beaudoin, Sr., who previously reported 211,805 excess U.S. deaths due to acute kidney injury (AKI) from 2021 to 2024, likely due to COVID-19 “vaccination” and disastrous COVID-19 treatment protocols (NCTAP program incentivizes hospitals to prescribe remdesivir):