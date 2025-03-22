by Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

The study titled, Broad-Spectrum Adverse Events of Special Interests Based on Immune Response Following COVID-19 Vaccination: A Large-Scale Population-Based Cohort Study, was recently published in the Journal of Clinical Medicine:

Background/Objectives: Current studies on adverse events related to the COVID-19 vaccine have predominantly focused on severe, life-threatening side effects. However, numerous less severe but common adverse events (AEs) remain underreported and insufficiently investigated despite their potential impact. Methods: This population-based cohort study investigated the cumulative incidence rate (cIR) and risk of the broad-spectrum AEs of special interests (AESIs) based on immune response, including gynecological, dermatological, ophthalmological, otologic, and dental problems, following COVID-19 vaccination. Results: Among 4,203,887 individuals in Seoul, South Korea, the final analysis included 1,458,557 vaccinated subjects and 289,579 non-vaccinated subjects after the exclusion of underlying diseases. The cIR of AESIs for three months was significantly higher in vaccinated subjects than in non-vaccinated subjects, except for endometriosis. The vaccination significantly increased the risks of all the AESIs except for visual impairment. The risk of alopecia showed the highest HRs (HR [95% CI] = 2.40 [1.90–3.03]) among the AESIs following COVID-19 vaccination. Among the vaccinated subjects, heterologous vaccination was associated with the increased risk of most of the AESIs. Conclusions: Our findings suggest that clinicians should closely recognize and follow up on various COVID-19 vaccine-related AEs due to their unknown impact, even if they may not be serious at present.

Among a massive sample size of 1,748,136 Korean individuals, COVID-19 vaccination significantly increased the risk of the following, previously insufficiently investigated adverse events (Note than some of the HRs below are only mentioned in Figure 2 and not in text, meaning that they were visually estimated):

Alopecia (Hair Loss)

HR: 2.40 (95% CI: 1.90–3.03)

Vaccinated individuals were 2.4 times more likely to develop hair loss than those who were not vaccinated.

Inner Ear Diseases (Hearing & Balance Issues)

HR: 2.37 (95% CI: 2.15–2.60)

The risk of inner ear problems—such as dizziness, vertigo, or hearing loss—was 2.37 times higher after vaccination.

Herpes Zoster (Shingles)

HR: 2.34 (95% CI: 2.12–2.57)

Vaccinated individuals had over twice the risk of developing shingles, a reactivation of latent varicella-zoster virus.

Warts (Viral Skin Growths)

HR: 2.20 (95% CI: 1.95–2.60)

Vaccinated individuals were estimated to be over twice as likely to develop warts, suggesting immune dysregulation.

Menstrual Disorders (Irregular Bleeding & Cycles)

HR: 2.16 (95% CI: 1.96–2.37)

The likelihood of menstrual abnormalities—including heavy bleeding, missed periods, and cycle irregularity—more than doubled post-vaccination.

Middle Ear Diseases (Otitis Media, Infections)

HR: 2.08 (95% CI: 1.75–2.47)

Vaccinated individuals experienced more than a two-fold increase in risk of middle ear infections and related complications.

Tinnitus (Ringing in the Ears)

HR: 1.75 (95% CI: 1.50–2.20)

The risk of developing persistent or intermittent ear ringing was significantly higher in vaccinated individuals.

Periodontal Disease (Gum Disease)

HR: 2.05 (95% CI: 1.45–3.00)

COVID-19 vaccination was associated with a two-fold higher risk of developing gum inflammation and related dental issues.

Glaucoma (Eye Pressure & Vision Loss Risk)

HR: 1.86 (95% CI: 1.66–2.09)

The risk of glaucoma—a condition that can lead to vision loss—increased notably following vaccination.

Bruising (Non-Tender, Yellow Skin Discoloration)

HR: 1.78 (95% CI: 1.27–2.49)

Vaccinated individuals had a significantly higher risk of unexplained bruising, potentially reflecting immune-mediated vascular effects.

Endometriosis (Pelvic Pain & Infertility Risk)

HR: 1.50 (95% CI: 1.25–1.79)

A 50% increased risk of endometriosis was observed in vaccinated women, highlighting possible hormonal or inflammatory pathways.

Visual Impairment (Blurred or Reduced Vision)

HR: 3.94 (95% CI: 0.94–16.41)

Although the point estimate suggests a nearly 4-fold increased risk, the wide confidence interval renders this finding statistically insignificant.

While most studies have focused primarily on serious adverse events following COVID-19 vaccination, many have overlooked a wide range of broad-spectrum side effects. It's important to recognize that although these adverse events are classified as “non-serious,” they may in fact represent early manifestations of more serious underlying syndromes.

As time progresses and more data accumulates, COVID-19 vaccines are emerging as one of the most dangerous products ever approved by our regulatory agencies.

Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

Epidemiologist and Foundation Administrator, McCullough Foundation

www.mcculloughfnd.org

