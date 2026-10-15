by Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

A 2026 peer-reviewed study published in BMC Biotechnology reported striking anticancer effects from Flammulina filiformis, commonly known as the enoki mushroom. They investigated a hot-water extract of enoki mycelium against Ehrlich solid carcinoma. The results revealed 99.79% tumor-growth inhibition, with complete tumor regression reported in 66.7% (10 of 15) of treated mice.

Remarkably, the extract was administered orally at 200 mg/kg/day for just 10 consecutive days, rather than through injections. Treatment began 24 hours after cancer-cell implantation, and tumor growth was monitored for six weeks.

A separate preventive experiment, in which mice received the extract before tumor implantation, demonstrated 99.34% tumor-growth inhibition, with 60% (9 of 15) of animals showing no detectable tumors. These findings suggest substantial activity against early tumor establishment, although the experiments did not demonstrate eradication of large, established cancers.

Beyond tumor suppression, researchers documented pronounced changes in immune function. Macrophage counts increased by 166% relative to tumor-bearing controls. Macrophages are immune cells capable of engulfing cancer cells, releasing inflammatory mediators, and coordinating broader antitumor responses.

Additional experiments revealed increases in tumor necrosis factor-alpha (TNF-α) production of up to 284%, nitric oxide production of 71%, and hydrogen peroxide production of 55% in specific assay comparisons. These findings suggest potential immune-modulating properties, although macrophage-mediated tumor destruction was not directly established.

Preliminary safety observations were also encouraging. Microscopic examination revealed no apparent pathological abnormalities in the spleen or lymph-node tissues of extract-treated mice, whereas untreated tumor-bearing animals exhibited focal splenic necrosis.

These findings are not surprising given that the remarkable anti-cancer potential of mushrooms has previously been elucidated across large numbers of studies:

The enoki mushroom findings warrant further investigation, including replication in established tumor models and eventual human clinical studies. The combination of orally administered treatment, nearly complete suppression of tumor growth, reported tumor disappearance in the majority of treated mice, and substantial immune-system changes makes this an intriguing preclinical discovery. Nevertheless, whether enoki-derived preparations can safely and effectively treat human cancers remains unknown.

Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

Epidemiologist and Foundation Administrator, McCullough Foundation

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