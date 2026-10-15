FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse™)

FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse™)

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Unjabbed Mick's avatar
Unjabbed Mick
1h

Thanks Nic! Filed this piece under Vax alternatives.

We can no longer trust anything the CDC, FDA, Pfizer, Moderna, etc, and all other criminals associated with this Death by Lethal mRNA Injection depopulation Plan. Beware!

You'll double your chances of INFERTILITY, and every disease and illness known to man, with each extra jab of the 'Experimental' DEADLY mRNA injection, which they pretend are 'vaccines'.

Why else would Pfizer ask for 75 years to release data on their covid mRNA injection.

Obviously the majority of suckers who agreed to be part of an insane EXPERIMENT will have died when their lies about Safety and Efficacy are released. Many 'mRNA 'Vax' recipients will have already died very after accepting the poisonous 'mRNA Death Shot'.

Many of the vaxxed muppets will die in the near future! Some will learn that they have allowed their general health and natural resistance destroyed after their first 'leap of faith' in Fauci's injectable 'CURE! Some might survive the first one or two shots, but will have to live the remainder of their dramatically shortened lives with a decimated immune system.

Beware! They've got the next Scamdemic ready for release, as well as the next pretend injectable CURE.

Unjabbed Mick (We live longer!)

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Ionedery2's avatar
Ionedery2
41m

Wow that's amazing. I find mushrooms fascinating and love eating them. They sell those funny looking enoki in the store here, organic even. Tasty in an omelet.

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