NEW STUDY - Fatal Malignant Cardiac Tumors Following COVID-19 mRNA Injection
Growing body of evidence suggests COVID-19 mRNA injections are likely carcinogenic, contributing to the sharp rise in rapidly progressing, fatal cancers.
The study titled, Heart-breaking tumors: a case series of malignant pericardial effusion, was recently published in European Heart Journal - Case Reports:
Background
Malignant pericardial effusions are often linked to metastases from solid tumours, such as those in the lung or breast, or haematological diseases. Primary cardiac tumours are rare, occurring in only 0.02% of cases, with pericardial tumours comprising 6.7%–12.8% of all primary cardiac tumours.
Case summary
In Case 1, a 49-year-old Black African male presented with chest pain and breathlessness after a COVID-19 vaccine. Initially treated for pericarditis, he returned with worsening symptoms. Echocardiography revealed pericardial effusion and cardiac tamponade. Imaging confirmed a right atrial mass diagnosed as malignant biphasic mesothelioma. He died 4 months after diagnosis. In Case 2, a 43-year-old Caucasian male developed breathlessness and fever post-COVID-19 vaccine. Imaging identified a large posterior pericardial mass, later diagnosed as synovial sarcoma. Chemotherapy yielded minor tumour reduction, but he succumbed to his illness, spending his final days in a hospice.
Discussion
Initial clinical signs are critical in determining the origin of pericardial effusion. Malignancy should be suspected in cases with cardiac tamponade, unexplained haemorrhagic pericardial fluid, or recurrent symptoms. Negative cytology warrants further investigation with advanced imaging or biopsy to improve diagnostic sensitivity. Diagnosing rare tumours involves multiple imaging modalities, fluid analysis, biopsies, and an interdisciplinary approach, with pathological analysis being the gold standard. Treatment remains challenging due to the rapid progression of these tumours, with surgery often not feasible. A multi-pronged diagnostic approach is crucial, and clinicians must maintain suspicion for malignancy in persistent pericardial effusion cases, even in the context of other potential confounding factors.
As this study indicates, rapidly progressing fatal cancers shortly following COVID-19 mRNA injection are real, not “disinformation” as the mass media suggests. A growing body of evidence suggests that COVID-19 mRNA injections are likely carcinogenic and have contributed to the alarming rise in cancer rates:
Analysis of CDC data: Excess cancer mortality up 9% since mass mRNA injection campaign (99,530 excess cancer deaths since early 2021).
SARS-CoV-2 Vaccination and the Multi-Hit Hypothesis of Oncogenesis: COVID-19 mRNA injections may create a pro-tumorigenic milieu by promoting inflammation, immune dysregulation, and genome instability, all of which align with the "hallmarks of cancer" proposed by Hanahan and Weinberg. The potential for vaccine-induced lymphopenia, activation of oncogenic pathways, and alteration of tumor suppressor mechanisms could predispose certain individuals to cancer progression, recurrence, or metastasis. Given the exclusion of cancer patients from pivotal vaccine trials, this study highlights the urgent need to assess the impact of COVID-19 vaccination on cancer biology and tumor registries to guide public health recommendations.
Fatal hemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis with intravascular large B-cell lymphoma following coronavirus disease 2019 vaccination in a patient with systemic lupus erythematosus: an intertwined case
Primary Cutaneous Adenoid Cystic Carcinoma in a Rare Location With an Immune Response to a BNT162b2 Vaccine: A Case Report
In conclusion, this case series and emerging evidence strongly suggest a link between COVID-19 mRNA injections and the rapid onset of aggressive cancers, coined ‘turbo cancers’. Given the alarming rise in cancer rates and the possibility of a pro-tumorigenic effect, an immediate moratorium on COVID-19 mRNA injections is warranted. Public health authorities must act swiftly to protect population safety and uphold medical integrity.
Epidemiologist and Foundation Administrator, McCullough Foundation
www.mcculloughfnd.org
Please consider following both the McCullough Foundation and my personal account on X (formerly Twitter) for further content.
Is it just me, or has no one else ever heard of a cardiac tumor??
Take your vitamin-D3 and avoid any more mRNA injections...
;-(