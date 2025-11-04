New Study Finds Cognitive Impairment Is Skyrocketing Across America
Mass Neurotoxic mRNA Uptake + Widespread Artificial Intelligence Dependence = A Generation Losing Its Ability to Think.
A major new Neurology study analyzing more than 4.5 million U.S. adults has uncovered a striking trend: self-reported cognitive disability—difficulty concentrating, remembering, or making decisions—has surged by 40% over the past decade.
According to CDC Behavioral Risk Factor Surveillance System (BRFSS) data, prevalence rose from 5.3% in 2013 to 7.4% in 2023, marking the sharpest increase ever recorded.
Even just since 2019, rates climbed from roughly 6.4% to 7.4% nationwide—a 16% jump in only four years. The most dramatic rise occurred among younger adults aged 18–39, where rates nearly doubled, from 5.1% to 9.7%. This climb began around 2016 and continued steadily through 2023, with no signs of stopping.
The implications stretch far beyond neurology clinics. The collapse in sustained attention, logical reasoning, and decision making abilities now pervades public discourse, workplaces, and relationships.
And two emerging accelerants are likely pouring gasoline on this already burning fire:
Neurotoxic Mass “Vaccination”
A nationwide South Korean cohort study by Roh et al analyzed over 558,000 adults aged 65 and older. It found that recipients of COVID-19 mRNA injections faced a markedly higher risk of developing cognitive disorders within three months:
Mild Cognitive Impairment (MCI): 138% higher risk (OR 2.38; 95 % CI 1.85–3.06)
Alzheimer’s disease: 23% higher risk (OR 1.23; 95 % CI 1.03–1.46)
Thorp et al identified 86 serious neuropsychiatric disorders linked to COVID-19 vaccination — including cognitive impairment, dementia, schizophrenia, suicidal & homicidal thoughts, stroke, psychosis, depression, delusions & more.
Given that over 80% of the global population has received these injections, there’s expected to be an enormous population burden of new or accelerated cognitive decline.
Widespread Artificial Intelligence Use
MIT Study Finds Artificial Intelligence Use Reprograms the Brain, Leading to Cognitive Decline
A recent MIT neurocognitive study—Your Brain on ChatGPT: Accumulation of Cognitive Debt when Using an AI Assistant for Essay Writing—shows that reliance on large language models like Grok, ChatGPT, and Gemini leads to measurable and lasting neural suppression.
EEG brain scans revealed weakened neural connectivity, reduced memory recall, and a persistent drop in brain activity even after participants stopped using AI.
By Session 4, when students attempted to write without assistance, their brains remained underactivated—unable to re-engage their own executive and creative circuits.
The authors warn that this “cognitive offloading” creates long-term neural dependency: the brain begins to outsource effort, logic, and creativity to machines.
Combine mass neurotoxic exposure with AI-induced neural disengagement, and the result is predictable: a population that cannot focus, recall, synthesize, or feel ownership over its own thoughts.
A society of cognitively weakened individuals becomes easy to manipulate, unable to detect contradictions or resist deception. The world’s accelerating chaos—its moral inversion, confusion, and volatility—may not simply be political or cultural. It may be neurological.
Epidemiologist and Foundation Administrator, McCullough Foundation
Support our mission: mcculloughfnd.org
Please consider following both the McCullough Foundation and my personal account on X (formerly Twitter) for further content.
FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse) is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
I was gonna make a comment, but I can’t think of what it might be!
Frightening. Can everyone see where this direction heads? A befuddled, child-like population who can do little for themselves is easily controlled and directed. Governments who disavow violence like the recent knife attack on a moving train in England. The European countries who continually hide the extremely high crime rate committed by illegal immigration and gaslight their populations pointing, instead, to their culpability in posting "hateful messages."
The U.S. is not at that point thankfully, but as we saw with recent administrations, trends can easily turn. Covid taught me that government is not only not to be trusted but also will actively seek your demise. The proverbial sheep population. They've largely accomplished their purpose. At 77, I never ever thought my life would end seeing America and the world as I do today. Never. The end result of an easily befuddled, child-like population is extermination. Canada is doing a brilliant job with their marketing of euthanasia. When those who believe themselves separate and characterize themselves as stakeholders, globalists, or any individual who professes EU principles are honest, they want old-fashioned eugenics now hidden under other appellations. The masses must be dwindled.