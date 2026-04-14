FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)

FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)

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Anonymous
3h

Fascinating and well written analysis of this research Nicholas!

You have a unique ability to summarize and present complex scientific data in a manner understandable to those untrained or minimally trained in scientific disciplines, all the while highlighting and and addressing the most salient and useful as well as practical aspects; while also positioning the research in an overall context of current knowledge and practice.

You are perhaps the main reason I stay with my support of Courageous Discourse after several years now.

Thank you again for all you do.

You are in my prayers Nic.

Jacob

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HG's avatar
HG
4h

I’m afraid that this will never see the light of day. At least, if big Pharma has anything to say.

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