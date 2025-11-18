FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)

FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Laura Kasner's avatar
Laura Kasner
3h

We are up against Goliath. We win this war from the bottom up, not the top down.

Share this widely and restack it.

Thank you Nic.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Pat Sz's avatar
Pat Sz
3h

I'd call the Nordic countries low(er) not low. That number is still too high compared to the rate of autism in US people of my age, 68.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
12 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Peter McCullough MD MPH
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture