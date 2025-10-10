FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)

FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ross S's avatar
Ross S
31m

Wonderful news the world is desperately needing to hear! May it lead to long awaited breakthroughs!!! 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Nancy Parsons's avatar
Nancy Parsons
30m

Such good news! Thank you for making us aware of it!!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
8 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Peter McCullough MD MPH
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture