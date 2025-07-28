FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)

FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
PamelaDrew's avatar
PamelaDrew
2h

"Reinforces biological plausibility behind serious adverse events like myocarditis, immune dysregulation, and thrombotic complications."

These were NEVER like vaccines they are decades old mRNA TRANSFECTION another lobotomy level criminal idea endorsed with Nobel Prize but biologically insane.

ALL adverse effects risks were known & articulated by Pieter Cullis when he did the tour prior to Nobel award and EVERYONE who refuses to report the fraud of failed theory of TRANSFECTION producing useful immunity to some CRISPR sequence purported to exist in the wild is complicit in this crime against humanity.

Every time these are called vaccines the source3 is woefully misinformed or lying. Years into this deadly human medical experiment there is ZERO excuse for MDs to be so ignorant.

https://rumble.com/v3q5vbq-2023-10-17-pieter-cullis-2022-study-hall-16-oct-2023-brief-twitch1953665426.html

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Barbara Charis's avatar
Barbara Charis
2h

People are nothing, but guinea pigs to those administering these deadly injections. With all the information available, they must know that they are seriously injuring people by giving these mRNA vaxes. How can they continue doing this? Don't they have any awareness that their actions are criminal?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
8 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Peter McCullough MD MPH
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture