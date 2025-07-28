NEW STUDY: mRNA Boosters Trigger Dangerous Immune & Blood Abnormalities Within 48 Hours in Healthy Young Adults
Even without symptoms, mRNA boosters trigger immune suppression, systemic inflammation, and coagulation abnormalities.
A new six-month longitudinal study, published in Frontiers in Cellular and Infection Microbiology, tracked 68 healthy young adults after receiving a third dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech mRNA COVID-19 vaccine.
The findings reveal serious biological red flags emerging just 48 hours post-vaccination — including acute systemic inflammation, coagulation abnormalities, and suppression of key immune markers.
Spike in Inflammation and Clotting Markers
Within 48 hours of the third dose:
CRP (C-reactive protein) surged from 6.12 → 14.84 mg/L (p < 0.0001)
hs-CRP doubled from 1.47 → 3.52 mg/L (p < 0.0001)
D-dimers increased from 0.20 → 0.47 mg/L (p < 0.005)
These markers indicate systemic inflammation and pro-thrombotic activity in young, healthy participants (ages 20–30).
Immune Suppression After Third Dose
Lymphocyte counts dropped significantly:
2.34 → 1.91 × 10⁹/L (p < 0.0005).
Interferon-gamma (IFN-γ) — critical for antiviral defense — dropped from 54.7 → 46.1 ng/mL (p < 0.05)
These findings suggest a blunted cellular immune response and immune dysregulation following the booster.
Disruption of Coagulation Profile
Prothrombin time (PT) and aPTT were significantly prolonged, mirroring patterns seen in vaccine-induced thrombotic cases.
Even without visible symptoms, participants showed measurable coagulopathy — a warning sign in the context of myocarditis, pericarditis, and clotting syndromes.
Why This Study Matters
First to document early immune suppression and clotting activation occurring simultaneously within 48 hours of a third mRNA dose — in young, healthy adults.
Reinforces biological plausibility behind serious adverse events like myocarditis, immune dysregulation, and thrombotic complications.
Challenges the notion of “mild” reactions — showing that even in the absence of overt symptoms, mRNA boosters can trigger hidden but dangerous disruptions in inflammation, coagulation, and immune function.
"Reinforces biological plausibility behind serious adverse events like myocarditis, immune dysregulation, and thrombotic complications."
These were NEVER like vaccines they are decades old mRNA TRANSFECTION another lobotomy level criminal idea endorsed with Nobel Prize but biologically insane.
ALL adverse effects risks were known & articulated by Pieter Cullis when he did the tour prior to Nobel award and EVERYONE who refuses to report the fraud of failed theory of TRANSFECTION producing useful immunity to some CRISPR sequence purported to exist in the wild is complicit in this crime against humanity.
Every time these are called vaccines the source3 is woefully misinformed or lying. Years into this deadly human medical experiment there is ZERO excuse for MDs to be so ignorant.
https://rumble.com/v3q5vbq-2023-10-17-pieter-cullis-2022-study-hall-16-oct-2023-brief-twitch1953665426.html
People are nothing, but guinea pigs to those administering these deadly injections. With all the information available, they must know that they are seriously injuring people by giving these mRNA vaxes. How can they continue doing this? Don't they have any awareness that their actions are criminal?