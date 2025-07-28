By Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

A new six-month longitudinal study, published in Frontiers in Cellular and Infection Microbiology, tracked 68 healthy young adults after receiving a third dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech mRNA COVID-19 vaccine.

The findings reveal serious biological red flags emerging just 48 hours post-vaccination — including acute systemic inflammation, coagulation abnormalities, and suppression of key immune markers.

Spike in Inflammation and Clotting Markers

Within 48 hours of the third dose:

CRP (C-reactive protein) surged from 6.12 → 14.84 mg/L ( p < 0.0001 )

hs-CRP doubled from 1.47 → 3.52 mg/L ( p < 0.0001 )

D-dimers increased from 0.20 → 0.47 mg/L (p < 0.005)

These markers indicate systemic inflammation and pro-thrombotic activity in young, healthy participants (ages 20–30).

Immune Suppression After Third Dose

Lymphocyte counts dropped significantly: 2.34 → 1.91 × 10⁹/L ( p < 0.0005 ).

Interferon-gamma (IFN-γ) — critical for antiviral defense — dropped from 54.7 → 46.1 ng/mL (p < 0.05)

These findings suggest a blunted cellular immune response and immune dysregulation following the booster.

Disruption of Coagulation Profile

Prothrombin time (PT) and aPTT were significantly prolonged, mirroring patterns seen in vaccine-induced thrombotic cases.

Even without visible symptoms, participants showed measurable coagulopathy — a warning sign in the context of myocarditis, pericarditis, and clotting syndromes.

Why This Study Matters

First to document early immune suppression and clotting activation occurring simultaneously within 48 hours of a third mRNA dose — in young, healthy adults .

Reinforces biological plausibility behind serious adverse events like myocarditis, immune dysregulation, and thrombotic complications.

Challenges the notion of “mild” reactions — showing that even in the absence of overt symptoms, mRNA boosters can trigger hidden but dangerous disruptions in inflammation, coagulation, and immune function.

