By Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

As U.S. depression rates hit historic highs, new evidence points toward a safer, more effective path forward.

A major meta-analysis published in Psychological Medicine evaluated 192 randomized controlled trials with over 17,000 patients, comparing 44 nutraceuticals against each other, placebo, and antidepressant drugs (ADT). The results are striking — and deeply relevant for millions seeking alternatives to dangerous pharmaceutical anti-depressants such as SSRIs.