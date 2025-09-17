FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)

FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Crixcyon's avatar
Crixcyon
1h

The truth: 10's of millions MURDERED. HHS and the DOD can't put that in their pipe and smoke it. They are beyond corrupt.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies
Coleen Rowley's avatar
Coleen Rowley
1h

Not to even mention the fact that the Covid virus itself was manufactured through gain of function in U.S.-Chinese collaborating biolabs (and probably for the main purpose of being used as a bioweapon although some of the scientists may not have exactly understood the main purpose).

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
11 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Peter McCullough MD MPH
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture