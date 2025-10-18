FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)

Jlbcreation65
1h

I had a friend 10 years ago who was on depo and had a massive stroke. She was in her early 40's and had to be hospitalized for months as well as relearn how to read etc. We are in Canada and her doctor told her that stroke was a side effect of depo. She was not warned of this beforehand however.

1 reply
Paul Kirshman
1h

Pfizer is worse than Al Capone, but if lawsuits from birth control victims wipes them out, it will be a form of justice for the BioNTech crimes.

17 more comments...

