The study authored by Dr. Jessica Rose, Reports Of Autopsies In VAERS And Associated Adverse Events Linked To Cause Of Death, was just published in Science, Public Health Policy and the Law:

Abstract Background: Millions of individuals in the United States have reported adverse events (AEs) using the Vaccine Adverse Event Reports System (VAERS) since the roll-out of the COVID-19 injections in 2021. Methods: VAERS data was used to examine frequency of reporting of AEs linked to autopsy reports since the start of the COVID-19 injectable product (IP) roll-out. COVID-19 IP AE data from 2021-2023 were compared to Influenza vaccine AE data from 2018-2020. The total number of shots administered per product type was calculated and used to determine rates of AEs per million doses. Autopsy reports made in association with COVID-19 IPs were further examined in the context of fetal and child deaths. Geographic locations were mapped according to ratios of autopsies to deaths per state to visualize autopsy reporting rates. Results: The absolute number of autopsy reports in VAERS for 2021-2023 is 18 times higher (1,714% increase) than the average for 2018-2020. The reporting rate of autopsies (as a % of death reports) for COVID-19 IP decreased significantly (p = 0.03) by 77.6% when compared to Influenza vaccines in the same time frame. 69% (N=262) of all COVID-19 IP autopsy-linked reports were associated with cardiovascular AEs, with 11%, 12%, and 16% of these associated with myocarditis, cardiac arrest and pulmonary embolism (PE), respectively. 67% (N=14) of all Influenza autopsy-linked reports were associated with cardiovascular AEs, but only 7% were associated with myocarditis; no autopsy reports involved cardiac arrest or PE. with New York and Utah has the highest autopsy reporting rates at 10.1% and 9.8%. Conclusions: The large decrease in reporting rate of autopsy as a percentage of death reports, combined with the large increase in absolute counts of autopsy reports in the COVID-19 IP context indicates that there is an unexplained void in the data with regard to autopsy reports. This corresponds to known de-incentivization to perform autopsies during the COVID-19 era due to the alleged danger associated with SARS-CoV-2. A large percentage of autopsy-linked VAERS reports in the context of the COVID-19 IP are linked to myocarditis, cardiac arrest and PE, and suggests that the COVID-19 IPs are deterministic for death due to myocarditis, cardiac arrest, and PE. Confirmation of this theory can, and should have been obtained by way of autopsy.

Concerningly, there was a 1,714% increase in absolute counts of VAERS autopsy reports following COVID-19 injections compared to flu vaccines, but a 77.6% decrease in the rate of autopsy reporting per death.

Death reports per million doses for COVID-19 injections were found to be 60 times higher than those associated with influenza vaccines. The assumption that the increased number of VAERS reports is merely due to a higher number of COVID-19 doses administered is statistically disproven. Additionally, 24% of COVID-19 injection-related deaths in VAERS occurred within seven days of inoculation.

Not surprisingly, 69% of COVID-19 injection-related autopsy reports involved cardiovascular adverse events (AEs). The leading causes of death were:

Pulmonary Embolism: 16%

Cardiac Arrest: 12%

Myocarditis: 11%

Dr. Rose’s findings are similar to that of our study, A Systematic Review Of Autopsy Findings In Deaths After COVID-19 Vaccination, where 49% of deaths were cardiovascular-related. Among the 240 deaths that we adjudicated as being significantly linked to COVID-19 vaccination, the primary causes of death include:

Sudden Cardiac Death : 35%

Pulmonary Embolism: 12.5%

Myocardial Infarction: 12%

VITT: 7.9%

Myocarditis: 7.1%

Autopsies should be performed on ALL COVID-19 ‘vaccinated’ individuals that die unexpectedly. These investigations must specifically examine the presence of Spike protein and vaccine-derived mRNA in affected tissues, as outlined in our paper, Delayed Fatal Pulmonary Hemorrhage Following COVID-19 Vaccination: Case Report, Batch Analysis, And Proposed Autopsy Checklist (Note: This paper has been accepted for publication following successful peer review, and I will provide the final version as soon as it becomes available):

