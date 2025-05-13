FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)

James Lyons-Weiler
3h

This spells the end of Long COVID. It's LONG VAX INJURY. Dr. Kory was 100% correct.

Sounds Like Nonsense
3h

BRAIN SHRINKS 🧠

💥‼️ Brain atrophy after Covid – or genetic engineering injection (called C vaccination)?

A remarkable interview from the Hamburger Abendblatt is currently causing a stir:

Neuroscientist Dr. Christof Ziaja is openly reporting for the first time about massive brain changes in long Covid – and not only there. He and his team also found striking autoantibodies that attack the brain in ME/CFS and post-vaccine syndromes.

Particularly affected: the hippocampus – the part of the brain responsible for memory, emotions, and stress regulation. According to Ziaja, this can shrink by up to 20%.

His finding:

🧠 "We were able to see that a certain part of the brain had shrunk massively."

This makes it clear: The symptoms are real, measurable – and not "psychosomatic." And they also affect people after vaccination.

The interview marks a turning point. Anyone who looks away now doesn't want to recognize anything.

📍 Article: Hamburger Abendblatt, April 12, 2025

https://t.me/corona_best_of/2003 ➡️🧠➡️

